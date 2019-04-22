‘Game Of Thrones’ Shocker: Maisie Williams Talks Arya’s Big Moment

Game of Thrones Season 8 is now officially two episodes in, with only four more to go. In the second episode of the final season, fan-favorite character, Arya Stark, had a huge moment that set social media on fire.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Game of Thrones viewers tuned in on Easter Sunday to watch one of the final episodes of the series and saw all of the characters deal with life-changing moments and analysis as they prepared for the biggest battle of all time against the Night King and his army of undead soldiers.

In the episode, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) decided that there was a good chance she may die in the battle and that she should experience something she’s never done before the big fight.

The youngest Stark sister lured her old pal, Gendry, into a private location and told him that she wanted him to be her first. Arya then stripped off all of her clothes and had a roll in the hay with Gendry.

However, Maisie Williams was said to have been taken aback when she first heard about the plot twist for her tough-as-nails character.

Williams revealed that her first thought is that the scene was written as a prank on her by Game of Thrones writers as they have sent out fake scripts in the past to play a joke on members of the cast. One such script reportedly included a scene where Jon Snow’s face was horribly disfigured.

“At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year,'” Maisie revealed, adding that when she realized she was going to have to take off her clothes for the cameras, a lot of thoughts ran through her head.

“I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things,” Williams admitted.

Maisie also revealed that while many of the cast members have gone nude on the screen, those actors signed on to the show when they were already past the age of 18. Williams began filming the series when she was just 11-years-old and has grown up on the show.

Now 22-years-old, Maisie says the showrunners allowed her to show as much, or as little, as she felt comfortable with, and she decided to stay mostly covered up for her big sex scene, revealing that she didn’t think it was important for Arya to flash the camera.

Fans can watch more of Game of Thrones as the final season unfolds every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on HBO.