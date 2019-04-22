Donald Trump Impeachment Talks Becoming More Frequent As Democrats Look To Pile On The Pressure

It has not been smooth sailing for the president.

Donald Trump impeachment talks are gaining momentum days after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report.

While the president was quick to exonerate himself following the report’s release, House Democrats have vowed to subpoena an unredacted version of the report, while 2020 candidates like Elizabeth Warren have called on the Congress to introduce impeachment proceedings against the president. Although the Mueller report does not hold Trump guilty of a crime, many have interpreted the special counsel report as an impeachment referral due to the language employed by Mueller in one section of the report.

The special counsel mentions that an existing DOJ policy would stop any indictment of the sitting president, Donald Trump, leading observers to argue that Mueller was basically asking the Congress to pursue any course of action it deemed fit.

As reported by Rolling Stones, Sunday morning news shows were filled with impeachment talk, leading to a palpable feeling in Washington that the Democrats will refuse to let it go. Congressional Democrats, however, have appeared to be particularly torn over what to do next. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested that an impeachment trial is too much work for the Congress to undertake with next year’s elections already looming large over, but Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have made a case for Trump’s impeachment.

“Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.’ The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment,” Warren said, according to CNN.

Top Democrats won't rule out impeachment of Trump https://t.co/e6gW2rkNaz pic.twitter.com/aC5GupmgLW — Reuters TV (@ReutersTV) April 21, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday, where he said that the findings in the Mueller probe are impeachable offenses.

“If proven, some of this would be impeachable, yes,” Nadler said.

Elijah Cummings seemed to agree during an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, insinuating that the House should introduce impeachment proceedings even if there is a fear among Democrats that the Senate will eventually turn it down. Cumming said that it was important to be on the right side of history.

“History would smile upon us for standing up for the Constitution,” Cummings said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff also agreed that the Mueller report pointed to impeachable offenses having been committed by the president, telling ABC News’ This Week that Trump’s actions were “without question within the realm of impeachable offenses.”