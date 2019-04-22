Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Came Together To Attend An Easter Service With Their Children

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner may be exes, but family remains their top priority.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner were married for 13 years before calling it quits just last year. Together they have three children, 13-year-old Violet Affleck, 7-year-old Samuel Affleck, and 10-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck. While Ben and Jennifer may no longer be romantically involved, they’ve been praised in recent months for how well they have been able to come together as co-parents for their children. Family remains the number one priority for both Ben and Jennifer, and once again they came together on Sunday to attend a church service with their children, according to Hollywood Life.

The family was dressed for the occasion with Jennifer in a red floral dress and Ben in a blue suit. Their public appearance together comes following the release of news regarding the end of Ben’s relationship with television producer Lindsay Shookus. Lindsay and Ben were on-again and off-again for a while before eventually calling it quits because of their very different schedules. The fact that each of them lived on a different side of the country wasn’t helping the relationship much, a source close to Affleck said.

While attending their Easter celebration, Jennifer Garner wore a red floral dress as Ben Affleck suited it up!https://t.co/KowT8zYAUl — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) April 21, 2019

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work. They really gave it another solid try. They will always have love for each other.”

Despite his recent breakup, Affleck has seemed to be heading down a more positive path in recent months. In October of 2018, Jennifer was photographed driving her ex-husband to a rehab facility in Malibu, California where he was to receive assistance for his addiction to alcohol. It was his third trip to rehab for his struggles with alcohol. After completing the 40-day treatment program, he was released from the facility, according to the Huffington Post.

While the actor is determined to stay sober for the sake of his loved ones, it hasn’t been an easy battle for him. He has previously stated that he believes addiction will be something he will continue to battle for the duration of his life.

“I am fighting for myself and my family,” he assured fans in a lengthy Instagram post following his departure from the facility.

Focusing on his family has helped bring a lot of joy back into Ben’s life as he explained during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.