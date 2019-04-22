Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Seeking Full Custody Of Daughter True, Despite Reuniting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama might not be over just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, recently split from the NBA star following his decision to kiss former family friend Jordyn Woods in February. Since the split, Kardashian has been adamant on social media that she wants the pair’s daughter, True, 1, to stay in her father’s life. The reality star even invited Thompson to True’s first birthday party on Sunday, April 14, which The Inquisitr confirmed he accepted the invitation.

However, Hollywood Life reports that while Kardashian has no plans on keeping True from Thompson, she is planning to keep their daughter in her care full-time. Kardashian is reportedly not expecting any “push back” from her ex regarding True’s custody arrangements.

“Khloe is not expecting any custody issues or child support whatsoever with Tristan because he’s not fighting her on anything she’s doing with True as it is,” a source told the outlet.

While the Kocktails with Khloe alum is seeking full-time custody, she reportedly hasn’t begun the paperwork needed to begin a case. Kardashian reportedly hasn’t felt the need to get legal documents involved as of yet due to Thompson not arguing with Kardashian over her parenting decisions thus far.

The source continues to tell Hollywood Life that Thompson has already been hands-off with his daughter and neglects to ask about how she’s doing. The source also added that both parents have agreed that Kardashian is better off keeping their daughter full-time. However, Thompson has been singing a different tune on Instagram. The athlete has been sharing more photos of himself and his daughter and expresses his adoration for her online.

“True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today,” Thompson captioned under a photo slideshow of the two together for her birthday. “Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol.”

In the caption, Thompson also referred to his daughter as his “twin.” The athlete has reportedly been pushed by his mother, Andrea, to play more of an active role in his daughter’s life. Hollywood Life reports that Andrea was the one who convinced her son to attend his daughter’s outdoor birthday bash.

Thompson also reportedly hasn’t seen his daughter “no more than a few times this entire year,” which has reportedly taken a toll on his loved ones and Kardashian.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have publicly discussed True’s custody.