Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants Full Custody Of Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian allegedly wants full custody of her daughter, True, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split earlier this year, and things have not been going smoothly in their co-parenting relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson barely sees his daughter and that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants to have full custody of the little girl due to Tristan’s absence in her life.

“Khloe is not expecting any custody issues or child support whatsoever with Tristan because he’s not fighting her on anything she’s doing with True as it is,” an insider dished.

“Khloe hasn’t felt the need to draft anything up or make arrangements because Tristan isn’t really even asking to see True as it is, so she’s not at all concerned that he will fight for anything. Khloe wants True full-time and sees Tristan putting up no fight. Both parents seem to know it really is what’s best for their daughter,” the source added.

The insider goes on to say that Tristan has only seen little True a few times this entire year and that it has been a “heartbreaking” situation for those close to him.

Thompson’s mother, Andrea, is said to be pushing her son to be more present in his daughter’s life and is allegedly the reason that Tristan went to True’s first birthday party at Khloe’s house last weekend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian allegedly didn’t speak to one another at True’s birthday bash earlier this month.

Sources tell HL that Khloe gave Tristan the cold shoulder during the party, likely because of his lack of effort to spend time with his little girl. Reportedly, the former couple’s only form of communication has been via text messages through their assistants.

Kardashian is said to be very frustrated because she wants True to have a good relationship with Thompson, but when the NBA player is in L.A. he allegedly chooses to hang out at restaurants and clubs with his friends instead of spending quality time with his daughter.

One source claimed that Tristan is fine with Khloe handling all of the parenting because he knows she is the best person to care for his daughter.

Fans can watch more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up when Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.