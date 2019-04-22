‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 11 Spoilers, Release Date: Hearts Showing True Power, Vegeta’s New Transformation

Is Hearts stronger than Jiren, Son Goku, and Vegeta?

Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict Saga continues to get intense as Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Jiren, and Toppo team up to defeat the Core Area Warriors led by Hearts. Hearts is yet to make a move, but the strongest mortals in all the universes are already having a hard time winning the battle. Son Goku may have received a huge powerup after training with Daishinkan, but in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, he still took lots of damage after being attacked by Lagss, a humanoid female member of the Core Area Warriors.

Since his arrival at Universe 11, Son Goku has been eyeing to test the power of Hearts. Every time he attempted to fight him, Hearts’ subordinates, Kamin and Oren, always interfere. However, it will only be a matter of time before Dragon Ball fans see Hearts in action. Citing a tweet from sailorspazz, Comic Book revealed that Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11, which will air on May 19, will finally showcase Hearts’ true abilities.

“Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

He may not look like it, but most Dragon Ball fans are expecting Hearts to be very powerful. It’s definitely not surprising at all why most people think that way. Hearts won’t declare war against the gods and plan to kill Omni-King if he’s just a nobody. Aside from having an incredible amount of power, Hearts could possess an ability that limits the powers of the Gods of Destruction, the Kaioshins, and the Angels.

Is DRAGON BALL HEROES' Newest Villain Stronger than ULTRA INSTINCT OMEN GOKU?https://t.co/5CIVOOma3u pic.twitter.com/cHoBWw4AQh — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 21, 2019

Loading...

As of now, it remains unknown who will be facing Hearst in the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes. Son Goku is expected to have his hands full dealing with the newest Core Area Warriors Lagss, while Jiren is still finding ways to defeat the immortal Evil Zamasu. Vegeta and Trunks are also busy fighting Kamioren, the fusion of twins Kamin and Oren.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 will also feature Vegeta’s new transformation. Vegeta has finally returned to action after spending a huge amount of time recovering his energy. In the final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 10, the Saiyan Prince was shown going beyond the power of Super Saiyan Blue while facing Kamioren. However, it seems that like that power won’t be enough to defeat the enemy. In the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, Vegeta is set to transform into Super Saiyan God for the first time.