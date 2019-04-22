‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina Outsmarts Alexis, Chase And Valerie Investigate

This upcoming week on General Hospital, Kristina is determined to make her way back to the Dawn of Day house, and especially back to Shiloh. She is expected to find a way to outsmart her mother, Alexis, to get out of the safe house. The only way she can think of is to try to contact the PCPD, especially her old pal Valerie.

Kristina and Valerie are on the outs at the moment, ever since Kristina basically told her that she doesn’t need her in her life if she doesn’t accept her new Dawn of Day family. Now that Kristina is missing, Chase and Valerie are on the case. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Alexis will be careless about something.

The print version of the current issue of Soap Opera Digest indicates that somehow Alexis will leave her cell phone out and Kristina will take full advantage of her mistake. She will grab the phone and call Valerie for help. However, the soap magazine teases that she won’t be able to give any details to her friend on her whereabouts and what happened to her before Alexis grabs the phone from her.

This may be the reason that Neil comforts Alexis this week, as the General Hospital spoilers tease. She will most likely realize how bad it is that her daughter was able to contact someone for help. That would put her, Sonny, and Neil at risk if the PCPD gets involved.

Alexis is doing damage control with Julian for an MIA Kristina. How much longer can her daughter stay hidden from the world?

The phone call will have both Chase and Valerie scratching their heads wondering what really happened to Kristina. Michael will tell Chase basically the same thing that Alexis said, that Kristina just needed some time to herself to think things through. However, the phone call that Valerie gets from Kristina doesn’t make sense with the story that Michael mentioned. Chase is expected to put all the clues together to figure out what the Corinthos family has done with Kristina.

Chase wants to help Michael, but that won’t go well at all. Michael is out to protect his family, and especially Kristina. There will supposedly be an official investigation launched into her disappearance. Chase and Valerie, who will have a new face starting this week, work together to figure out what’s really going on.

It looks like it’s a race to see who will find Kristina first, Shiloh or the PCPD. Keep tuned into General Hospital to see the encounter between Alexis and Kristina this week.