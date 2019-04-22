Tiffany Trump Makes Rare Appearance With Family As Donald Does Something Even More Rare — Attends Church

Tiffany Trump made a rare public appearance with the entire Trump family during an event even rarer for President Donald Trump — a visit to church.

Tiffany was spotted attending Easter church service with Donald and Melania during the family’s long vacation weekend at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As the Daily Mail noted, Donald appeared to be in a good mood just days after the release of the Mueller report which did not recommend charges for him on either collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice.

As the family strolled into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Donald made brief remarks to reporters, saying “Happy Easter everyone, have a great day.” Earlier, Trump had taken to Twitter to say he has “never been happier or more content” with the Russia investigation complete and the U.S. economy in good standing.

Tiffany Trump has shied away from the public spotlight, while her three adult siblings have taken front-and-center roles either with the Trump campaign or the family company. Brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Ivanka Trump have taken on top roles in the campaign and White House respectively, while Eric Trump has focused on leading the Trump Organization.

Tiffany has instead focused on her studies at Georgetown Law, but occasionally shows up in New York social circles. As Above the Law noted, Tiffany and her mom, Marla Maples, were spotted in the front row at the Taoray Wang event at New York Fashion Week.

At the event, Marla bragged about how hard her daughter was working.

“She’s working so hard,” Maples said. “I’m like, ‘Honey, do we have time to eat?’ And she’s like, ‘No, mom, I have to study.’ That’s how it is now, but I’m very, very proud of her.”

During Sunday’s appearance, Tiffany Trump brought along her boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

The Trump family arrived to Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church just before the start of the 11 a.m. Easter service this morning. @realDonaldTrump is accompanied by his wife, Melania, daughter, Tiffany, and her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. #TrumpInPalmBeach @pbpost pic.twitter.com/ZL9SJjukFN — Jodie Wagner (@JRWagner5) April 21, 2019

While it is rare for Tiffany Trump to show up at an event with the Trump family, it is even more rare to see Donald Trump heading into a church. Unlike his recent predecessors, Trump is not a regular churchgoer, to the point that his visits to church warrant media coverage. When the president attended St. Patrick’s Day service last month, The Hill captured pictures and made note of the rare appearance.

The site of Sunday’s church visit for Donald Trump carries some extra significance. Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea is the site where Donald and Melania were wed back in 2005.