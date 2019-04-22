‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: How The Winters Family Learns Of Neil’s Death

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that this week the Winters family will learn the heartbreaking news that Neil has died.

At the opening of Society, things are going great. However, Devon (Bryon James) wonders where Neil (Kristoff St. John) is. While Lily (Christel Khalil) tells her brother that their dad likely fell asleep, Devon decides to go to his penthouse to check on him, according to The Inquisitr.

Both Bryton James and Christel Khalil spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the storyline which will lay Neil to rest and honor actor Kristoff St. John.

James said, “Even if Neil was so tired that he crashed, Devon wants his dad to be a part of this night. Devon wants Neil to be here for the festivities with the family, especially with his daughter out of prison.”

Eventually, after Neil doesn’t respond to his texts and messages, Devon goes to find his dad. Unfortunately, he finds Neil dead, and then Devon faces the difficult task of returning to Society and telling Lily and everybody else that his dad is gone.

“He’s visibly shaken. The first thing he does is find Lily and shares the news that Neil is no longer with them. It’s as you expect it to be: a huge shock and an emotional moment,” revealed James.

Khalil said that the entire sequence takes place with no words. Background music plays as everyone gathers around Lily when she learns the heartbreaking news that Neil is gone. As she grieves, Lily at first blames Nate (Sean Dominic) for not realizing that something was wrong with Neil. After all, Nate is a doctor, and he should have seen the signs. Of course, that is Lily lashing out as she comes to terms with what has happened.

Once she realizes she’s being irrational, Lily turns the blame on herself and so does Devon. Khalil said, “Lily and Devon also start having these feelings of this being their fault because they didn’t see what was going on with their dad.”

Of course, nobody could have predicted such an outcome given Neil’s young age and relatively good health. The Winters family including Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Neil’s son Moses (Dax Shephard) gather to say their goodbyes to the beloved Genoa City businessman.

The storyline will have a lasting impact on many people in town because Neil’s will has some surprises in it that will change things.