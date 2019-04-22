Kanye West’s Sunday Service Heads To Coachella, Kim Kardashian And Sisters Attend Performance

Kanye West spent his Easter sharing his Sunday service with a Coachella crowd.

The rapper, 41, brought his musical and spiritual service to the festival for its final weekend of the year. The “All of the Lights” artist began hosting the services in January on the hills of Calabasas, and according to E! News, it became an instant hit with people in his and Kim Kardashian’s Los Angeles community and celebrities. The service reportedly features live music only and features a choir directed by West.

West was joined by his wife, Kim Kardashian, for the performance, as well as their daughter, North, 5. According to the KKW Beauty creator’s Instagram Stories, she and North wore matching gray outfits to support the “Jesus Walks” rapper. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in attendance were Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Penelope Disick.

E! News shared that Penelope and North both danced during West’s set. Other celebrity sightings included rappers Ty Dolla $ign, Chance The Rapper, and 2 Chainz. Lala Anthony, who is close friends with Kim, also attended the performance. In addition to West sticking to the theme of live music, the rapper also asked DMX to say a prayer during the performance.

The “Heartless” rapper wasn’t the only one who performed onstage for his Coachella set. West reportedly brought out his artist, Teyana Taylor, for the Sunday service. The singer shared her vocals on a rendition of “Never Would of Made It” for the event. The song was from Taylor’s 2018 EP, K.T.S.E., and was sampled from Marvin Sapp’s gospel tune of the same name.

West also brought his choir to the Indio, California, stage. The group performed Stevie Wonder’s “As,” “This Is The Day The Lord Has Made,” and “Satan We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down.” The rapper also performed some of his own hits, including “All Falls Down” and a new song, “Water.”

E! News previously shared that West was joined by other major performers, like Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino, for Coachella. The “FourFiveSeconds” artist announced his performance into a loudspeaker on a plane back in March.

“737 passengers, we’d like to make an announcement that we just booked another show,” West said as seen in a video his wife tweeted. “We will be doing Sunday service sunrise at Coachella,” he continued, as the passengers erupted in cheers.

Prior to his Sunday service performance, West has performed at Coachella three times, once as a headliner in 2011, and also took the stage in 2006 and 2016. The rapper also reportedly had a surprise performance with Kid Cudi during the festival on Saturday night.