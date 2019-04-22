Farrah Abraham Goes Braless In See-Through Outfit

Farrah Abraham left little to the imagination over the weekend as she stepped out in a see-through outfit in order to celebrate 4/20, a day which marijuana enthusiasts celebrate.

According to Radar Online, Farrah Abraham donned a green wig in celebration of 4/20. However, her brightly-colored hair wasn’t the focal point of her ensemble.

The former Teen Mom OG star was photographed by paparazzi as she headed out to attend the third annual Budtrader Ball for Cannibis Event in Los Angeles.

Farrah donned a see-through bodysuit. The leopard print, long-sleeved outfit was made of sheer material, which allowed fans to see through to Abraham’s bare chest underneath.

The bodysuit had a bikini cut, which the reality star showed off by sporting a completely see-through, plastic skirt, which was also tinted green.

Farrah donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic eyelashes. She also wore pink blush, highlighter on her forehead and cheekbones. She added a light pink color to her lips, and had her green wig parted to the side, and styled in straight strands.

Abraham added a silver bracelet on her wrist, and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been dealing with rumors that she may be returning to Teen Mom OG in the wake of Bristol Palin quitting the MTV reality series after only one season on the show.

However, Abraham claims that she won’t be returning to the television series, and that she wouldn’t want to work with people that don’t have strong ethics, or have her daughter, Sophia, around those types of people.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans via her social media account.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life by following her on Instagram.