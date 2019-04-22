Kelsey Merritt Dons Red Bikini Top & Majorly Short Skirt On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt shared a new photo from Coachella several hours ago, and so far over 38,000 fans have liked it on Instagram. The picture shows Kelsey rocking a colorful ensemble, including a red bikini top that she wore under a mesh shirt. She matched this up with a sheer top overlay that had gold star designs on them. In addition, she threw on a metallic red jacket on top. For her bottoms, the model opted for a super small miniskirt. Merritt looked glam in a pair of cat eye sunglasses, and wore her hair down with a simple middle part.

In addition to this summer-inspired outfit, Merritt also shared another Instagram photo yesterday of herself wearing a long and flowing sheer dress. There were floral accents throughout, and he accessorized with multiple layers of necklaces. Again, she wore her hair down in a middle part. The model posed by sitting on the ground and popping up her left knee. She sat down outside on manicured lawn with a tree and shrubbery behind her.

And prior to that, Kelsey posed in an all-white outfit consisting of a lace corset top and a long flowing coverup. She cinched her waist with a white belt with a sparkly buckle.

Kelsey recently spoke with The New York Post about her rise to becoming one of the newest Victoria’s Secret Angels.

“Every single model will tell you it’s their dream job. The roster of girls is just the best of the best, and to be part of that is just — you feel like you made it.”

The news is also notable because Kelsey is the first Angel that’s from the Philippines. Not only that, Merritt’s modeling career had humble beginnings.

“I wasn’t even with a signed agency, I’d just go to open calls and I’d book runway jobs, then I started doing editorials and it just grew from there,” she said. “At 15 [years old], that was a pretty big deal.”

And clearly, Merritt’s already looking like a seasoned Angel by sporting Victoria’s Secret lingerie for her Coachella posts. She shared as much via her Instagram Stories, which are also full of videos and photos from the festival that she’s enjoying.

For now, fans can wait and see how her first year as a VS Angel goes. It’s not unusual for Angels to see a growth in their modeling careers after working with the brand. It also gives them a leg up with VS fans that are always eager to learn more about their favorite models.