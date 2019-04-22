Watch Chelsea FC Vs. Burnley FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Monday Game Online

Chelsea FC can move into the Premier League top four and be in position to return to the Champions League after a year away, if they can defeat an in-form Burnley FC side.

After missing out on the UEFA Champions League this season for the first time since the 2000-2001 campaign, Chelsea FC have a chance to move into the English Premier League top four and a Champions League qualification place on Monday, when they face a team that despite languishing in the lower reaches of the table, is displaying some of their best form of the year. Burnley FC have triumphed in three straight games, according to Soccerway. But the Clarets have won only once in their last nine games against Chelsea, and will need to pull off the feat in the game that will live stream from Chelsea’s London home of Stamford Bridge.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Monday’s Chelsea FC vs. Burnley FC Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday, April 22, at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blues vs. Clarets match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 23, India Standard Time.

If there is one sign of hope that Burnley can hang on to, it is the fact that the one win they own over Chelsea out of those nine came in their trip to the Bridge last season, according to the BBC. But the home ground has been a fortress for the Blues. They have lost only once in their last 20 Premier League games there, and won five of six in all competitions without a defeat.

Eden Hazard will reportedly be fit to play for Chelsea on Monday. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch the Chelsea FC vs. Burnley FC English Premier League match live stream online from Stamford Bridge, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Chelsea-Burnley showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch Chelsea make their top four push live online for free, without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Monday’s English Premier League match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the game. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Chelsea FC vs. Burnley FC. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.

A live audio stream of Chelsea-Burnley will be available internationally through Talk Sport Radio.