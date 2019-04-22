Prince Harry Surprises Queen Elizabeth At Her Birthday Gathering On Easter

Prince Harry's new home is on the property at Windsor where the royal family gathered for the queen's 93rd birthday.

With the countdown on until Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her first child, neither Markle nor Prince Harry was expected today at the birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. But while Duchess Meghan stayed home at Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry plausibly could have taken the brief walk across the Windsor property to St. George’s Chapel for the combination Easter service/ birthday festivities.

The Cut says that in the official photos, Prince Harry was seen with his brother, Prince William, both wearing navy blue suits on Easter Sunday outside Windsor Palace with Queen Elizabeth. The Easter service took place at the same chapel which hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding ceremony, and nearby Frogmore House where the couple had their evening party following the wedding.

But Meghan Markle wasn’t the only royal to miss celebrating with Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Chapel, as the monarch’s husband, Prince Philip, 97, also stayed home, as he is reportedly seeing how he feels each day before heading out after his hip replacement surgeries last year.

But even though Duchess Meghan didn’t make it to the chapel today, she still posted a message on Instagram for the queen.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”

But sources say that Duchess Meghan didn’t likely stay home alone at Frogmore Cottage as her mother, Doria Ragland arrived in the United Kingdom to stay with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, says The Inquisitr. Ragland is in town to help out with the new baby, but the couple has also hired a maternity nurse to care for Baby Sussex as well as Markle after she delivers the baby.

Royal watchers have been keeping an eye on Ragland’s movements to see when she arrives in England as a sign that the baby is on its way.

Friends of Ragland say that the grandma to be wouldn’t miss the birth of her first grandchild.

“Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life. She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth.”

Ragland has left her dogs home in Los Angeles with a pet sitter, and though she hasn’t been spotted at the airport, sources close to the family say that she is in the United Kingdom with her daughter and Prince Harry.