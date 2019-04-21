Kate Middleton Steps Out In A Classy Light Blue Ensemble For An Easter Church Service

The royal family celebrated both Easter and Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday on Sunday.

Sunday was a day of celebration for the members of the royal family. Not only was it Easter, but it was also Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. Kate Middleton headed out with Prince Charles and other members of their extended family to attend a morning church service at Windsor Castle. As always, the Duchess of Cambridge looked classy in an elegant ensemble. She wore a light blue dress with a matching coat, along with a hat adorned with a bow to the service, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The couple were all smiles as they strode into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Alongside them were Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. Following close behind were Princess Beatrice and her father Prince Andrew, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall. Kate and Prince Charles’ three young children were also reportedly in attendance at the event, including 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 11-month-old Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled an old favorite for Easter Sunday. https://t.co/vfaWrUv9pz — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 21, 2019

Prince Harry was also pictured all dressed up for the important day in a navy blue suit. He walked in to St. George’s Chapel accompanied by Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, and his wife Autumn. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was not in attendance for this particular occasion because she is expected to give birth in the near future. The baby will be the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan, who were married in May of 2018.

While Meghan might not have had the opportunity to wish Queen Elizabeth happy birthday in person, she and Prince Harry did dedicate their most recent Instagram post to her. The post included a series of touching photographs of the queen throughout her life, beginning with one of her as a young lady. In one throwback image, she is pictured with Prince Harry and Prince Charles when they were just little boys. In another, she is seen laughing with Meghan while wearing a now iconic lime green outfit.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan,” they wrote in the caption.

While we do know that Meghan’s due date is fast approaching, more specific details regarding the upcoming royal baby have not yet been announced. The family has kept the baby’s gender and name a surprise, causing many to speculate whether they will choose a family name or stray away from tradition.