Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Says ‘I Love Game Of Thrones,’ Authors Review Of Season 8 Premiere

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has written her own review of the Season 8 'Game of Thrones' premiere, saying, 'It's about the women.'

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, took time out from her heavy schedule of campaigning on Sunday to make an announcement. The announcement was that all this time, she has been an ardent Game of Thrones fan. And in fact, in anticipation of Sunday’s second episode of the epic HBO fantasy series’ final season, Warren penned her own review of last week’s season premiere, a review published by The Cut, which is part of the larger New York Magazine.

Warren was one of 17.4 million people who watched the first episode of the new Game of Thrones season on April 12, as Inquisitr reported. But she is the only presidential contender on the record saying that she watched the show.

“I watch Game of Thrones because, just like everyone else, I want to find out who lives, who dies, and who ends up on the spiky iron chair in King’s Landing,” the 69-year-old second-term senator wrote. But she went on to explain that “the death count” is not the most important element of the show for her.

“It’s about the women,” Warren wrote.

The headline on her review reads, “The World Needs Fewer Cersei Lannisters,” which Warren explained in The Cut article, contrasting the current queen of Westeros with the character Warren says is her favorite, the aspiring queen, Daenerys Targaryen, because the character played by 32-year-old British actress Emilia Clarke “believes fiercely in her right to rule, but she despises what ruling means in the world she’s grown up in.”

Why do I love #GameOfThrones? It’s the women (duh!). Looking forward to tonight’s episode. In the meantime, you can read my review of the season premiere here. https://t.co/9AkRWW6kjn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 21, 2019

Dany rejects the brutal practice of slavery common in the Game of Thrones world, and also rejects the “murderous” methods of maintaining power used by her father, “The Mad King.” Instead, Warren says, Dany seeks the consent of her subjects, the people, and aims to serve them rather than herself alone.

The opposing character, of course, is Cersei Lannister, portrayed by another British actress, Lena Headey, who is 45-years-old, per her IMDB page.

“Cersei doesn’t expect to win with the people,” Warren wrote of the character. “She expects to win in spite of them.”

In fact, Warren notes, Cersei does not even bother trying to inspire an army to fight for her. Instead, she simply buys one, using borrowed money from the “Iron Bank” — the central financial institution of Westeros — to hire a military of mercenaries.

Warren made her reputation in politics as the fonder of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as PBS recounts, a regulatory agency designed to curtail the power held by big banks over ordinary Americans — so Warren’s fascination with the Iron Bank is understandable.

“With all these powerful women preparing for battle, will the mighty bank silence the army of the people?” Warren wrote, in her Game of Thrones review. “We’ve got five episodes to find out if the people can truly break their chains, destroy the wheel, and rise up together to win.”