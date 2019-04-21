Fox News Host Challenges Rudy Giuliani In Heated Exchange About Mueller Report: ‘Who Made You God?’

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, made a number of cable news appearances today, with perhaps the most notable one being his appearance on Fox News Sunday hosted by Chris Wallace.

As Newsweek reports, Giuliani went on the show to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report. The host and the guest got into a heated exchange about potential obstruction of justice by the president. Mueller did not charge Trump with the crime, but he did not exonerate him of it either.

During his press conference, Attorney General William Barr revealed that the Department of Justice will not be pursuing obstruction of justice charges against President Trump, partially because Mueller had determined that there is no underlying crime; the special counsel cleared Trump, and his campaign of conspiring or colluding with Russia.

“Mueller says the injury to the justice system is just as great, it doesn’t matter if there was an underlying crime, it’s still obstruction,” Chris Wallace told Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani pushed back against the host’s claims.

“Well, when did Mueller become God?” he asked.

The attorney then drew a comparison between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, suggesting that Clinton had also obstructed justice by deleting emails and destroying cellphones during ongoing FBI investigations.

“Hillary Clinton was guilty of the underlying crime,” Giuliani said.

Wallace then cut him off.

“Well, who made you God as you said about Mueller?” Wallace asked.

According to Newsweek, Giuliani fumbled to respond, claiming to have never said that Clinton is guilty of obstruction of justice.

As the publication notes, although Mueller refused to draw a conclusion about potential obstruction of justice by the president, he outlined numerous instances which could qualify as obstruction.

HA! This photo pretty much captures it. Chris Wallace gives Giuliani hammering for the ages over Mueller report: ‘Who made you God?’https://t.co/AXoOlY44Vj — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 21, 2019

As NBC News reported, according to Mueller’s report, Trump wanted to obstruct justice but failed to do so because his aides refused to follow orders. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and former White House Counsel Don McGahn are among some of the president’s ex-aides who refused to carry out his orders.

While it remains to be seen whether the Democrats will pursue impeachment or not, the president’s lawyers are happy with the outcome of the investigation.

“We’re very, very happy. I mean, it’s a clear victory. I think any lawyer would say when you get a declination, you just won,” Giuliani said following the release of Mueller’s report.

Rudy Giuliani declared Sunday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been nearly “tortured” in jail as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation, and referred to one of Mueller’s lead prosecutors as a “hit man” before walking both comments back https://t.co/LouD8IjCin — POLITICO (@politico) April 21, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, cable news appearances appear to be part of a broader strategy designed by Rudy Giuliani, and other members of the president’s legal team, so it perhaps comes as no surprise that the attorney went on Fox News again to defend the president against obstruction of justice accusations.