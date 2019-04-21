One Of The Worst Video Games Ever Has Been Painstakingly Remade By Diehard Fans

If you were to ask 100 different gamers what the worst video game of all time is, there’s a good chance you’d receive 100 different answers. For better or worse, gamers’ sensibilities and tastes can vary wildly, and as a result, one game that might be lauded by some could easily be hated by others. That being said, when you begin to look at the opinions of both regular gamers and critics, some patterns begin to emerge, and the task of narrowing down the biggest stinkers of all time becomes a little easier. From long-forgotten ’80s games such as Custer’s Revenge, Beat ‘Em & Eat ‘Em, and the notoriously cringeworthy E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, to more modern titles like The Quiet Man and Agony, there are a few games which have been lambasted by critics and average gamers alike.

As reported by PC Gamer, a group of diehard fans has — for better or worse — resurrected Sonic the Hedgehog, which is now playable on modern PCs.

Back in 2006, Sonic the Hedgehog — commonly referred to as Sonic ’06, so as not to confuse it with the 1991 game of the same name — released to widespread negative reviews and criticism. Reviewing for Eurogamer, critic Rob Fahey awarded the game a score of two out of 10, and had this to say about Sonic’s foray onto the Xbox 360.

“What should have been a dramatic return to form for Sonic, as signalled by the hugely promising trailer videos from earlier this year and the bold decision to use the original Sonic the Hedgehog name, has turned out to be an absolute mess. Like the hedgehogs I used to see as a child on the way to school, this game has been hit by a truck – and even its spines, in this case the name of one of the most loved videogame characters of all times, couldn’t provide the slightest defence against the big fat tyres of apathy which have spread it all over the road.”

Overall, reviewers criticized the game’s camera, controls, loading times, numerous glitches and bugs, world designs, and a confusing and cringeworthy plot. However, YouTuber ChaosX — along with a few friends — sought fit to get Sonic the Hedgehog working on modern PCs. Thanks to the power of the Unity Engine, players can now enjoy a demo of the game in all of its glory.

For those who would rather sit back and relax, you should keep your eye out on the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film, which is set to release on November 8. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog, James Marsden as newly appointed sheriff Tom Wachowski, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik.