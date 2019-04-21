‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Freak Out After Learning Jax Taylor’s Real Last Name

His name has been revealed before, but the news was shocking to some.

Yesterday marked a fabulous bridal shower for Brittany Cartwright, the soon-to-be wife of Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany documented most of the day on her Instagram as she and her family and friends enjoyed a Great Gatsby themed shower. The bride-to-be traveled to Kentucky to celebrate in her home state for Round 1 of celebratory parties and is expected to have another set of showers in California.

Although he was not in attendance, Jax posted a photo of Brittany on Instagram where she was holding up a wooden sign. “The Cauchis Est June 29, 2019” was written across the board which will likely hang in the couple’s home. Fans were confused at the name written on the board, as most viewers of the show only know Jax’s last name to be Taylor.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the name, so much that Jax felt the need to address it with all of his followers.

“I’ve been using taylor since 1999 for entertainment purposes. Every entertainment person in Hollywood does the same thing it’s not the uncommon folks. Not that big of deal. It will be okay,” he tweeted.

It’s always been known that Jax’s real first name is Jason, as it’s been mentioned on the show more times that you can count. His last name has also been mentioned on the hit reality show, but not as often as it happened more in the earlier seasons. A simple Google search would also yield the results for Jax’s true last name, but many fans are only going by what they see on social media.

For now, it’s unknown if Brittany will legally change her last name to Cauchi, or keep Cartwright. In January, the pair sat down with Bravo’s The Daily Dish to discuss what they’ll do regarding Brittany’s last name and things were still up in the air. According to Jax, he felt that Brittany should keep her last name, but their children’s last names would Cauchi.

Brittany then commented that she would never take the name Taylor, because that’s Jax’s mother’s maiden name but admitted she was still going back and forth on which of the other names she wanted. The SUR waitress seemed to be in agreement that their children would take the name Cauchi.

Jax and Brittany’s nuptials are expected to play out on Bravo, whether on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, or on a spin-off show.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST.