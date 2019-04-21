Miley Cyrus Shares Steamy Topless Video Of Herself Wearing Bunny Ears To Celebrate Easter

It’s a very happy Easter for fans of Miley Cyrus, who got an eyeful from the singer.

The 26-year-old shared some Easter cheer on social media by posting a throwback video of herself wearing a pair of bunny ears and absolutely nothing else on top. The topless video was a big hit with her followers and garnered some international interest, with the Daily Mail writing a story about her steamy share.

“The 26-year-old beauty shared a throwback photo of herself baring all, keeping modest with two bunny rabbits over her nipples,” the report noted.

Miley shared some other Easter videos, including another shot of herself winking and a quick-cut montage of herself in Easter ensembles.

It’s not clear what plans the singer had for Easter, including whether she went to Easter services. Miley Cyrus said she grew up in a Christian home and was baptized in a Southern Baptist church, but said her upbringing led to some confusion about her sexuality. Miley, who said she identifies as pansexual, said she wasn’t sure how to handle her romantic feelings toward women.

“I remember telling her I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, ‘I love them. I love them like I love boys,'” she said in an interview with Paper Magazine, via the Gospel Herald. “And it was so hard for her to understand. She didn’t want me to be judged and she didn’t want me to go to hell. But she believes in me more than she believes in any God. I just asked for her to accept me.”

Miley Cyrus wasn’t the only one sharing some steamy posts on social media for Easter. Fellow Instagram star Emily Ratajkowski also had a viral addition to her Instagram feed, showing herself in bondage in front of an Easter bunny in handcuffs, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The very NSFW pictures from Emrata led to some viral interest and reactions from fans, racking up close to 1 million likes in less than an hour. Many fans also left supportive messages, wowed by the model’s incredible physique.

Miley Cyrus has been no stranger to sharing racy pictures online, with many risque snaps in her Instagram feed. She has done some holiday-themed ones as well, though not all of them are racy pictures like she has done for Easter. At Christmas, she used her social media feed to confirm her secret wedding to longtime fiance Liam Hemsworth.