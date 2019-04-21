‘Avengers: Endgame’ Runtime Without Credits Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is less than a week away and fans are gearing up for the longest-running movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fourth Avengers film was confirmed to be just over three hours, making it almost 20 minutes longer than the previous record holder, Avengers: Infinity War.

While the three-hour-plus runtime is extremely exciting for fans, most of them understand that impressive time includes the credits as well. Comic Book Movie is reporting on the actual runtime of the film itself, which still has a large number. It looks like the actual film on its own will be two hours, 48 minutes and 56 seconds.

Comic Book Movie is also reporting there is a more elaborate end-credit sequence which kicks off right away. The crawling credits begin at two hours, 53 minutes and 17 seconds, which means there is probably a mid-credit scene between the two time periods. There will also likely be a scene at the very end of the crawl, especially since the MCU is about to close out Phase 3.

Even without the credits, Endgame is still longer than every other movie in the MCU with their credits in full. Generally, the credits for an MCU movie can last around 10 to 15 minutes, dramatically dropping the actual runtime of the flick. So why did directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo opt for a much longer movie? It’s simple, they had to.

“My brother and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate. When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling,” Joe said.

The Inquisitr also reported that it has recently been confirmed that Phase 3 of the MCU will close out with Spider-Man: Far From Home and not Avengers: Endgame as previously suspected. With this new knowledge, many are suspecting one end credit scene will be for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, with the second hinting at what’s to come in Phase 4. Some rumors have suggested that new characters will be introduced at the end, like the studio previously has done with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.

Currently, the announced solo Black Widow film and The Eternals are rumored to be the newest MCU films to land in 2020. It’s one of these two films that many are speculating will be teased in the final end-credit scene of Endgame, likely The Eternals since fans are most unfamiliar with it.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.