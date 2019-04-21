Demi Rose Flaunts Her Full, World-Famous Booty In Vanishing Thong Bikini On Instagram

Perhaps one of the most prominent success stories of the social media age, Instagram influencer Demi Rose Mawby is certainly no stranger to showing off her most intimate assets to viewers from across the globe. The British model frequently takes to the popular photo and video sharing platform to offer up a variety of sensual, sexually charged pieces of content that send hearts aflutter and pulses soaring the world over.

In her most recent image, the brunette bombshell strikes a coy and coquettish pose while wearing a skimpy leopard print bikini which leaves very little to the imagination. Front and center in the picture is Demi Rose’s world-famous booty, clad in a pair of barely-there thong bikini bottoms which seem to vanish within her curvature. In somewhat of a side profile, the British beauty also manages to show off a fair bit of sideboob, her ample assets being showcased by a strappy bikini top.

The pose — and the revealing outfit — serve to emphasize the model’s hourglass figure and feminine physique.

Demi Rose Mawby’s iconic chestnut tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, her locks falling in loose beach-babe waves to rest at the small of her back. Her dark eyes are framed by expertly shaped brows and luxuriously long lashes. She sports a hint of blush on her cheekbones, and her pouty lips are painted a pretty nude hue. She shoots a breathy yet intense gaze beyond the camera lens, at once inviting and dangerous in its connotations.

Adding a brief but vague caption to the poolside snap, it seems evident that Demi Rose Mawby was more than content to let her body speak for itself. Her devotees didn’t seem to mind all that much, lavishing over 66,000 likes and 650-plus comments on the sun-kissed image in a matter of moments.

“Ain’t nothing lil bout that vibe,” one fan rakishly remarked, likely referring to the model’s prominent posterior as well as to her caption.

“You [sic] got a bright future behind you,” a second fan quipped, their cheeky comment nearly lost amongst so many similar sentiments.

“Let me fix your thong with my teeth,” a third supporter on social media begged, perhaps more forward than most of the cohort in the comments section.

Demi Rose recently courted controversy for a daring — and sexy — Cleopatra costume she wore in honor of her 24th birthday. As Gentside details, the British model was slammed by some social media users, with critics accusing the stunner of cultural appropriation.

Regardless of her creative fashion choices, it doesn’t seem that the critics have managed to put much of a dent in Demi Rose’s popularity. The curvaceous model currently boasts nearly 9 million followers on Instagram alone.