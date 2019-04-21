Lala Kent Pens Touching Post To Late Father One Year After His Death

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is remembering her father on the one-year anniversary of his death. The makeup designer took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to remember the man she held most dear with a touching new post. In the new photo, Lala is posing alongside her father and brother, Easton Burningham. The siblings both are wearing shirts which feature the face of their father on what appeared to be a very happy day.

Lala’s grief over losing her father has been playing out on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, which has caused her to lash out at some of her castmates including James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Billie Lee. Lala has also faced a lot of critique on social media from viewers who do not approve of the way she has been behaving. Many other viewers and fans have come to her defense saying she has the right to grieve any way she chooses.

The new post from Lala detailed how she found out about her father’s death and explained how she was choosing to remember him one year later.

“One year ago today I got the worst call of my life. My little brother called to tell me that our dad had passed away. I’m trying to wrap my mind around the fact that I haven’t seen your face or heard your voice for that long, yet it doesn’t seem that way because you are so engraved in my mind. Today we will celebrate your life. We will remember your beautiful heart and spirit. And when we cry, know that we miss you, but know that our tears also represent the blessings we feel for having you as the king of our family.”

The new post got a lot of love from fans, and Lala’s co-stars as well. Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz all commented under the photo, noting how much they love their friend. The post was also met with hundreds of comments of supportive fans who shared their own stories of loss and grief. Many who have dealt with the loss of a parent defended Lala’s behavior on the show and wished her and her family well moving forward in they cope with the death. Others chose to show their support by filling the comment section with red-heart emojis.

Lala is expected to discuss the loss of her father during the Vanderpump Rules reunion which will play out next month.

To see more from Lala, check out Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.