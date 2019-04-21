Democrats ‘Foresee’ Impeachment Proceedings Against Donald Trump

With the Mueller report released, many Democrats are eyeing the possibility of impeaching Trump.

Top House Democrats said Sunday that they are considering the available facts from the Mueller report and will soon decide whether to pursue impeachment against President Donald Trump.

USA Today reports that Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said that if they can prove obstruction of justice, it will be possible to impeach Trump. And on CBS’s Face the Nation, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said that he can “foresee” the possibility of impeachment coming. However, he did not confirm whether he had decided to support the action, per NBC News.

Representative Adam Schiff said on ABC’s This Week that impeachment is a tough decision, highlighting the conflict between the Democratic-run House and the Republican-run Senate. This conflict makes it unlikely that the latter would vote to convict Trump and remove him from office, even if the former votes to do so.

“I think what we are going to have to decide as a (Democratic) caucus is, what is the best thing for the country?”

Mueller’s report listed 10 cases in which Trump attempted to intervene with the Russia investigation, although the special counsel stopped short of determining if his actions amount to obstruction of justice. Instead, Mueller suggested that Congress might want to examine the issue, suggesting that he’s leaving the ultimate decision in the hands of the House and the Senate.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan does not support impeachment proceedings against President Trump: “Let the process play itself out” https://t.co/PvMrGh52NO pic.twitter.com/5ylT2LF8Rh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 21, 2019

But while Democrats consider impeachment, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is arguing in support of Trump. He claims that if Trump accepted Russia’s help during the 2016 election, there would not have been anything necessarily wrong with his decision. As The Inquisitr reported, he added that the president would have been within his rights if he successfully fired Muller. Trump’s attempt to fire Mueller is one of the primary events that is driving Democrat claims that Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians. It depends on where it came from.”

Giuliani compared the situation to the 1971 media publications of the Pentagon Papers, which were Vietnam-era documents that were stolen from the U.S. government by a third party.

But Giuliani’s comments have drawn widespread criticism, including from John J. Pitney, Jr., who did the same kind of work for Republicans in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Loading...

“Legitimate opposition researchers never take help from foreign adversaries.”

Trump previously hailed the Mueller report has a complete vindication, and while he still maintains his victory, he has somewhat shifted gears to go on the offensive and attack the findings of the report.

“The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total ‘hit job’ which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!”

He suggested that the purpose of the investigation was to waste time, and also said that investigation was not conducted for the “good of the people.”