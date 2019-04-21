Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Hired A Maternity Nurse’ Who Will ‘Hand Over’ To A Nanny

After three months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to hire a nanny, but first, they have procured a maternity nurse, or a baby nurse, to take care of Baby Sussex and Duchess Meghan while she recovers from giving birth to her first child.

News.com Australia reports that the couple plan to have the care of the child handed over from the maternity nurse to a “nanny or manny.”

Sarajane Ambrose, the founder of child care agency Imperial Nannies (which has provided the royal family with nannies in the past), explains that for the first three months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thought it best if a nurse is on staff.

“The Duchess of Sussex is up to date on all the different options, she knows what she’s doing, she’s done her research and she knows exactly what she is looking for.”

Ambrose explains that a baby nurse not only works with the infant, but also teaches the parents how to care for the baby, and can also assist with breastfeeding and more particular to that baby.

“They are specialists at looking after newborns and will teach the mother all about the care of her individual baby — they will then hand over to a nanny at a certain point, usually around the three-month point.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that when their child is born, they will skip the ritual photo opportunity outside a maternity ward. The Sun, Britain's highest-circulation tabloid, chided the couple for infringing on "our royal rights." https://t.co/uT56oyZnQk — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 16, 2019

A baby nurse spends a great deal of time caring for the infant while the mother rests and must be very experienced with newborn care as well as discreet, especially in the case of the royals.

Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is reportedly traveling to England to help in caring for her first grandchild after the birth and before the nanny or manny takes over (manny is the term for a male nanny).

When it comes time to switch over to the nanny around the third month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly looking for an American child care expert for the position, according to The Inquisitr. While many of the royals have hired nannies through Norland Nannies, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for something a bit less formal than a governess in a uniform, says the specialist from the recruitment center.