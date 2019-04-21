Video Shows Robert Mueller Quickly Getting In Car, Driving Off When NBC Reporter Asks Why Trump Not Indicted

Robert Mueller was confronted by NBC News reporter Michael Viqueira following Easter Sunday church services, but Mueller wouldn't talk.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller has yet to make a public statement since he handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on March 22. For that matter, Mueller has not made a public statement since he was appointed to the Special Counsel position nearly two years ago, on May 17, 2017, according to CNN.

On Easter Sunday, after Mueller attended services at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C., one NBC News reporter attempted to change all that, confronting the 74-year-old Mueller with a camera and microphone, asking Mueller a series of questions, to which Mueller simply replied “No comment,” before quickly getting into a car and driving away, as MediaIte reported.

The reporter, Michael Viqueira, first asked Mueller if he planned to testify before Congress, to which a seemingly unsettled Mueller replied with his first “no comment,” as seen in the video as posted on Twitter — and below on this page.

Viqueira then followed up, asking, “If he were anybody but the president, would Mr. Trump be indicted, sir?” He also asked Mueller why he did not make a recommendation to Congress as to whether Trump should be impeached on an obstruction of justice charge.

But Mueller still appearing flustered, ignored the questions altogether as he attempted to find a way into the car, seeming confused. Scroll down to see the video.

NBC News Correspondent Confronts, Tries to Question Mueller Outside Church on Easter https://t.co/aZGJanQ42k pic.twitter.com/oYtWxc9eWM — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 21, 2019

Appearing after the attempted interview on MSNBC’s A.M. Joy program, Viqueira described the confrontation to host Joy Reid, as quoted by MediaIte.

“We waited for him. Easter services, tried to be as respectful as possible,” the reporter told Reid. “He came out the side door of the church. I did have a couple of prepared questions to ask him.”

Watch the non-interview with Mueller in the video below, courtesy of TPM Media founder Josh Marshall.

NBCer stakes out Mueller coming out of Easter services, asks obstruction, report questions. pic.twitter.com/xu5Ng6Ta0g — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 21, 2019

Loading...

Mueller’s 448-page report, posted online by The New York Times, while rich with detail about what the report calls “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign,” nonetheless leaves a number of questions unanswered.

For example, as Politico journalist Natasaha Bertrand reported, the Mueller Report never addresses a still-unexplained online direct link between a Trump Organization computer server and a server at Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest financial institution and one controlled by “oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Bertrand reported.

While the report apparently goes into some detail about the involvement of Trump associates in the leaks of Democratic emails stolen by Russian hackers, those sections are almost completely blacked out in the redacted version of the report released to the public, also leaving a major mystery that Mueller, were he to speak in public, would presumably be asked to address, according to Vox.com.