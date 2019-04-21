Amy Duggar Makes Special Easter Announcement, ‘Baby King Is On The Way’

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are expecting their first child in the fall.

There’s another Duggar baby on the way! Amy Duggar King and husband Dillon just announced that they are expecting their first child in October. The couple shared the good news with everyone via Instagram with an Easter-themed photo.

They are seen in their first official pregnancy snapshot standing alongside a creek with colorful Easter eggs scattered on the grass around them. Amy and Dillon are holding up golden balloons that spell out baby. The Duggar cousin is extremely excited to welcome this new little one into their family. She told People that she can hardly wait and that she is “over the moon about becoming a momma.”

Amy Duggar was introduced a few years back on the former TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting. She hung out with some of the older Duggar girls and was deemed “the wild child” of the reality clan. She met and married Dillon King in 2015 and they have since been enjoying the first few years of married life. The 32-year-old expectant mom had mentioned a few months ago that they were ready to start a family and was having fun trying. The practice seems to have paid off for them and they are now gearing up to become a family of three very soon.

Dillon King admitted that he finds his upcoming title of daddy a little nerve wracking as he said, “The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,”

Happy Easter!! We hope it is a beautiful one for you and your family!!! pic.twitter.com/TufxNHHSM6 — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) April 21, 2019

This may be where his wife’s cousins will come in handy. The Duggar couples have plenty of first-hand experience with raising families and are sure to have some expert advice for them. Amy is the third Duggar girl to announce a pregnancy this year. She joins cousins Jessa Seewald and Kendra Duggar, who are also expanding their growing families.

Amy also told People that baby King doesn’t like chicken all that much. That means she has had to cut Chick-fil-A from her diet, which she says is her favorite. That stands to reason as her whole family shares that same sentiment.

The mom-to-be recently opened her own clothing boutique in Arkansas called 3130 Clothing. Her famous cousins have all been promoting her clothes as well. The name comes from a verse in the chapter of Proverbs in the Bible where it says, “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future,” as stated on the shop’s website. Maybe her next line of clothing should be maternity wear.