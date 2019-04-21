Bunny-Eared Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Plunging Cleavage And Thong In Triple Bondage Snap

Emily Ratajkowski has gotten a little raunchy for Easter.

On April 21, the supermodel updated her Instagram. A triple-whammy set of photos are sending fans a slight bondage vibe, complete with lingerie and bunny ears.

Standing against a backdrop of candy-pink drapes, balloons, and a small rocking horse, Emrata appears as the more feminine (and arguably more appealing) version of the stuffed Easter Bunny seen to her right. Her “bunny” look starts at the head — oversized, crystal-embossed ears are representing the adult version of this annual holiday’s symbol, although the NSFW theme is prominent throughout.

Emily is accessorizing with red leather gloves and pink, thigh-high stockings. They complement a cleavage-flaunting white bra, matching panties, and the black-laced waist corset that separates the lingerie’s two halves. Pink-tinged hair falls around her shoulders, but it isn’t hiding what’s on show. With a provocative facial expression that continues in the second, side-shot snap, the fashion icon appears to be going all-out.

Viewers swiping right for the second snap will see more of Emrata’s peachy behind. In a “best saved until last” deal, Emily’s final photo sees a snapshot taken from behind. Her white thong appears front and center. Placing her hands at her sides, Emily turns around to gaze directly at the viewer, spicing things up in the process.

Emrata’s photo had racked up over 950,000 likes within one hour of being posted. Fellow model, Mathilde Tantot threw out the ultimate compliment.

“She is the best girl on earth I can’t”

For a photo shoot that’s oozing sex appeal, the update nonetheless comes with a certain feeling of innocence. Ratajkowski may be flaunting some major cleavage, but her lingerie is remarkably simple. Childhood toys and trinkets in the background channel Easter traditions. Only one component of the update seems to be receiving mixed views. One fan, going by the name Marisa, called the background bunny “so creepy.”

Locations definitely vary when it comes to Emrata’s Instagram. A recent promotion for her Inamorata lingerie and swimwear line has seen this model take to convenience stores. While the skimpy attire isn’t exactly commonplace for a quick grocery trip, the marketing effect has been nothing short of sensational.

With ample assets, Amazonian limbs, taut abs, and an ability to smolder regardless of activity, this is one model who knows how to flaunt it.

As Emily’s captions state, Inamorata is now “over a year” in the making, though her Easter post makes no mention of Emily’s merch. Given the overwhelmingly positive response though, fans are unlikely concerned over which brand of lingerie she is donning.

Emrata’s April 21 post was liked by Gigi Hadid, Jordyn Woods, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend and fellow model, Camila Morrone.