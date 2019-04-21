Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Asks Trump To Stop Deportation Of Her Dad, Joe

Milania Giudice, the third daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, is taking up her father’s cause and asking President Donald Trump to stop the deportation process.

The Daily Mail says that Milania, age 14, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her father. She also tagged the president to see if it would help stop Joe Giudice from being deported back to his native Italy.

“We will never stop fighting for you daddy. It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessy buddy????????#freejoegiudice @realdonaldtrump.”

Milania and sister Gia reposted a message from hairstylist and family friend, Lucia Casazza, in which she asked President to “make a motion to pardon Joe Giudice.”

Teresa Giudice posted an old photo of Joe and three of his daughters painting Easter eggs before he was sentenced to prison, saying that it’s in situations like this that she’s glad to have photos of such memories. It was just this week that the Giudice family found out that Joe’s deportation appeal was denied.

#RHONJ's Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughter shared a post asking @realdonaldtrump to “Make a motion to pardon Joe Giudice.” https://t.co/cv8OsUjKRb — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 20, 2019

Daughter Gia posted a photo of herself with her father, sharing a heartbreaking message that she still has pictures, memories, and hope.

“We are fighters but my father is someone who is one of the most important people in my life.”

Casazza asked everyone to repost a message for Donald Trump, saying that she voted for him to make a change in the country.

But according to The Inquisitr, Joe Giudice is going to need a miracle to be released from ICE custody after he lost his deportation appeal, and a possible federal review stands as the only procedural barrier before he is sent back to his native Italy, where he hasn’t lived since he was a toddler.

Joe’s marriage is also at risk. Teresa spoke at length on RHONJ about not wanting to have a long distance relationship, explaining that if Joe is deported back to Italy, she will file for divorce.