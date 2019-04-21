‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Goes Braless, Teases Cleavage Beneath Open Silk Bodice

While Bryana Holly may have been one of the most beautiful women to have graced the pages of Playboy magazine in the past, she is now frequently sending temperatures soaring and hearts aflutter via a new medium — Instagram. Having cultivated and curated a fairly impressive fan base of 1.6 million followers on the popular social media platform, it appears that Bryana is well on her way to internet superstardom, especially if she continues to titillate and treat her growing audience.

In this particular share — one comprised of two similar but distinct images — Bryana can be seen rocking a pair of animal print pants and a silky black bodice. The suggestive ensemble is open at the chest to expose a fair bit of the model’s famous cleavage, the strings loose and in slight disarray. The taut printed pants also reveal the blond bombshell’s prominent thigh gap, her long slender legs emphasized even further in the second snapshot — one boasting a different pose.

In both photos, Bryana Holly gives her admirers her broadest and most winning smile, flashing her perfectly white teeth in the process. The Playboy model’s platinum blonde tresses are styled mostly straight — though slightly wavy — and a hair clip can be seen holding some locks back from her pretty face.

Despite having been posted just 12 hours ago, as of this writing, Bryana’s backyard photoshoot has already attracted an outsized amount of attention. Over 30,000 social media users gave her images a like on Instagram, and her comments section was on fire with candid remarks.

“I’ve been following you for 5 years and i [sic] swear ur [sic] only getting prettier,” one fan gushed, capping off their comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

“This is what 70 yr old cougars where [sic] lol,” a second — more critical — social media follower quipped, likely targeting the model’s animal print pants.

“Love the outfit! Your [sic] gorge!!!” a third user wrote, enthusiastically endorsing Bryana’s look.

meeting him vs meeting his mom pic.twitter.com/p6qil58WYV — Bryana Holly (@bryanaholly) August 25, 2017

Bryana Holly is known for her sense of humor as well as for her sensual style. Often inserting a bit of levity into her more provocative posts, it’s quite evident that the blond bombshell is in possession of brains as well as of beauty. She has made headlines most recently, per W Magazine, for her continued relationship with About a Boy actor Nicholas Hoult, who is the father of her recently-arrived child.

Despite having recently given birth, it looks like Bryana is in the best shape of her life, and her fans can’t wait to see what might she might share with them next.