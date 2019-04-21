Adele Is Getting Divorce Weight Loss Advice From Pal Jennifer Lawrence

Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are calling it quits, but that doesn’t mean the mega-star is going to wallow in a food coma to overcome her heartbreak. The Grammy-winning artist has reportedly turned to her BFF Jennifer Lawrence for inspiration on losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle, according to Radar Online.

Recently, Adele has dropped 25 pounds by eliminating some sugar and alcohol from her diet, and she has taken things to the next level as she and her husband work on dividing their lives. The soon-to-be-single mother of one is smart enough to know that when things get difficult, the best solution is to turn to your friends.

J-Law has reportedly helped Adele find a healthier life not only mentally, but physically, by giving her tips on working her body with pilates and ditching alcohol for herbal teas. She has also encouraged Adele to skip the chain-smoking and fast food for healthier meals and habits. A source even credits Jennifer for Adele’s newly lightened locks.

“Adele and Jennifer are best friends and they are always phoning and texting each other to gossip and talk about life,” a source revealed. “Jennifer has become a huge ­inspiration and I think in some ways she is the woman that Adele secretly always wanted to be.”

“[Jennifer] has jaw-dropping good looks, classic Hollywood style and an amazing figure and Adele is clearly learning from her,” the source added. “But they also go out and have fun, and Jennifer loves being around someone who is not only supremely talented but also a good laugh.”

Jennifer and Adele haven’t just been working hard, they’ve also been playing together as well.

The two were spotted at a popular gay bar called Pieces in New York City where they partied and laughed together. Adele ended up on stage where she said she was “obviously” ready to party and she played a game of musical shots with the crowd.

Adele and Jennifer became BFFs after meeting at the Oscars awards ceremony in 2012. Adele was nominated for her James Bond theme Skyfall, for which she took home a statue. Jennifer was nominated for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, for which she took home the Best Actress award. J-Law calls herself a fan of the singer and has used her connections in Hollywood to introduce Adele to influential people.

Since then, the two have grown close and they even have homes near each other in Los Angeles.