‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Pours Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra, Spreads Her Legs While Posing Ringside

Perhaps best known for being a prominent Playboy model in addition to her highly-touted presence on Instagram, Lindsey Pelas is a woman of many talents. Between hosting a podcast appropriately titled Eyes Up Here and partnering up with a number of different names in the health, fashion, and beauty industries — Lindsey has become something of a household name for those who frequent the popular social media platform. The platinum blond bombshell is promoting a different brand this time around, but the focus of her audience may lie elsewhere.

In this particular image, Lindsey can be seen taking a breather from a bit of boxing, with two red gloves on the floor. Her pose is strikingly provocative, with her legs casually spread apart as she rests on the ring apron. Clad in a strappy black sports bra which ultimately leaves very little to the imagination, the Playboy model sees her deep cleavage put on full display. Her flat and toned stomach is also emphasized by the skimpy sports bra, and her shorts are slightly hiked up to reveal her muscular thighs and long, slender legs.

Lindsey Pelas accessorized her sporty, athletic look with a few promotional products and some casual makeup. Her signature shocked blond tresses were styled in a traditional ponytail, some loose locks falling free to tumble about her neck and shoulders. Her iconic blue eyes were framed by perfectly shaped brows and long, luxurious lashes. Finally, the stunner saw her pouty and plump lips painted a pretty nude shade, showcasing her slight smile.

Providing a rather lengthy — and highly promotional — caption, Lindsey Pelas appeared to be more than content to make a sensual sales pitch. Her fans and followers seemed to appreciate the effort that she put into the post, lavishing over 90,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments on the share in response.

“Like to box on those bags you got,” one cheeky and somewhat coarse commenter quipped.

“Have fun working out, I’m doing it later, a more serious social media user answered, replying to Pelas directly.

“Looking pretty cute and pretty hot,” a third admirer remarked, punctuating their comment with some flame emojis and a quartet of heart emojis.

Lindsey made headlines earlier this year for a somewhat controversial statement about her reason for attending NBA games. Per TMZ, via YouTube, when pressed by an interviewer for her thoughts on the potential Anthony Davis trade, the model replied that she “had no idea” — and said that she “goes to the basketball games for the hot dogs.”

No matter her knowledge of hoops, or lack thereof, millions of people still love Lindsey Pelas, and it’s not hard to see why.