Busty Lele Pons Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Outfit In Cleavage And Thong-Flashing Snap

It might well be her raunchiest photo to date.

On April 21, Lele Pons updated her Instagram. Curve-flaunting, cleavage-flashing, and managing to include a peachy posterior clad in a thong, the picture is nothing short of eye-popping.

Standing amid leafy plants and trees, the Venezuelan YouTuber and model is putting all her assets on show. Spilling out of a one-sleeved yellow cropped top, Lele’s breasts appear to be defying gravity. They come just about supported by the material’s clingy nature, although covering up doesn’t seem to be ranking highly on Pons’ agenda.

Up top, fans are seeing full-on sideboob. They are likewise privy to bottle-green thong briefs, a slender waist, and a rear-flaunting pose that fully accentuates this model’s figure via a thong. Pink-and-green pendant earrings complete the look. Lele wastes no time in shutting down potential “haters” – her caption anticipates Photoshop accusations from fans, but this fitness enthusiast maintains that “this is from working our everyday [sic].”

Given the comments, attempts to handle any allegations of digital altering seem to have been unnecessary. With 1213 likes, one fan appeared satisfied with the snap’s self-proclaimed natural status.

“Seems legit”

Dutch YouTuber and manager, Twan Kuyper appeared to personally back Lele up.

“I vouch for this as her best friend #nophotoshop”

This isn’t the first cleavage-centric headline from Pons this month. Her high-profile Coachella 2019 appearance was documented by The Inqusitr just last week. With 34.1 million Instagram followers, Pons remains one of the festival’s most high-profile model appearances this year. The annual Californian gathering also saw models, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid attend.

A party theme isn’t novel for this lady. Just last month, a booty shaking video of Lele living it up at Ultra Musical Festival received over 7.6 million views. Suffice to say, when Lele is scantily-clad and jamming it out, engagement will be high.

Videos aren’t Lele’s only tactic for racking up the likes. This model comes experienced enough to recognize that male fans respond even better to two attractive females joining forces. Lele’s yacht snap with fellow model Hannah Stocking came well-received. If anything is popular on Instagram these days, it’s two bikini-clad models throwing out curves and hints at a lesbian encounter. The post may have come complete with a “[just kidding]” caption, but it nonetheless proved staggeringly popular with over 2.3 million likes.

Lele’s Instagram is followed by Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora. Likewise, fellow models, Sofia Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Sommer Ray. Interestingly, Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also keeps tabs on Lele. Presumably, this NSFW account is kept well away from Snooki’s two children.