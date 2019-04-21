UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Braless, Flaunts Insane Amount Of Cleavage In Cut-Out Top On Instagram

While Arianny Celeste may have posed for Playboy in the past, it is her career with mixed martial arts promotion UFC that has brought her even greater fame. Combining this with the fact that she has managed to cultivate an impressive following of over 3 million followers on Instagram, it looks like Arianny’s star continues to rise on several fronts. Frequently taking to the photo and video sharing platform to give fans a glimpse of her most treasured assets, the UFC ring girl’s latest post certainly fits the mold.

In this particular image, Arianny can be seen striking a coy and coquettish pose as she is backgrounded by pretty pink flowers and a concrete structure. The bright violet of the petals perfectly matches her very revealing one-shoulder halter top and also complements her rouged makeup look. Arianny’s enviable physique is the focus of the photo, with both the pose and her choice of clothing serving to accentuate her ample cleavage. Her bust is pushed into a place of prominence by the inclusion of an extremely daring cut out in the chest of the top, one which is commonly described as a “boob window” in the vernacular of the fashion world.

Arianny Celeste paired the provocative top with a sparkling miniskirt, some large hoop earrings, an array of delicate chain necklaces, and a few basic bangles. Her signature chestnut tresses were styled back in a messy, casual ponytail. Her cosmetic look was comprised of some light blush on her cheekbones and a pretty nude lip.

In the brief caption attached to the sultry image, the UFC ring girl gave a brief shout out to Revolve, adding a few emojis for greater emphasis and letting her feminine figure do the talking. Her fans didn’t seem to mind too much, as her snapshot quickly garnered nearly 25,000 likes and 230-plus comments.

“My dear… So bangn’ [sic] hot…” one supporter on social media gushed, capping off the remark with a trio of love-inspired emojis.

“Taste the rainbow, gorgeous. Beautiful pic,” a second fan quipped, referencing the refraction of light which produced something of a rainbow in the upper left corner of the snapshot.

“Not only she’s pretty but that cleavage makes it hotter!” a third enthusiast wrote, making their feelings plain.

Arianny Celeste made headlines most recently, per The Inquisitr, for taking to Coachella in a sparkling bikini, one that drew a great deal of attention. No matter where she appears, her most ardent admirers are sure to follow — and simply can’t wait to see what she might share with them next.