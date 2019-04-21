Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream: Celtics Go For Sweep, Start Time, Preview, Game 4 Online

The Boston Celtics look to complete a four-game, first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers when they meet in an NBA Playoff game on Sunday.

After smothering the Indiana Pacers offense for three straight games, the Boston Celtics are looking to eliminate the Pacers completely, finishing off a four-game sweep of the fifth-seeded NBA Eastern Conference team in their first-round playoff series. If Boston can get the job done on Sunday, they will record their first playoff series sweep in 14 postseason series, per NBA.com, having last swept an opponent in their 2011 first-round match against the New York Knicks. But for Indiana, a loss in their upcoming game would mark the second time they have been on the receiving end of a first-round sweep in the last three seasons.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the upcoming Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game of the first-round NBA Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at the 18,000-seat Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, April 21.

That start time is 10 a.m. Pacific Time, noon Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

In Game Three, the Celtics exploded with 41 points in the first quarter, per Basketball Reference, but quickly squandered a 13-point lead to fall behind by two points at the halfway mark. A 21-12 third quarter, however, effectively sealed the road victory for the Celtics — only Jaylen Brown was able to top 20 points for the Celtics, finishing with 23. For offense-starved Indiana, Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with just 15 points.

Though Boston’s 49-win regular season was a letdown — marking their first season-on-season decline in winning percentage in five years, per NBA.com — the 17-time NBA champs have managed to flip the proverbial switch, at least in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think that you know if you don’t bring it, and you know you’re going to get punished,” said Celtics Coach Brad Stevens, quoted by NBA.com. “There’s a fear factor there or a respect factor there.”

Only Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics topped 20 points in Game Three. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Easter Sunday Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA playoff showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

For those to watch the crucial Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA game without a cable or satellite subscription, you can sign up for a free trial of one of many streaming TV multi-channel packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, which means fans can watch the Celtics vs. Pacers game in Indianapolis live stream for free.

To watch the Celtics-Pacers matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.