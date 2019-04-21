Travis Scott’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Instagram Update Has Fans Spotting Something

Game of Thrones appears to have quite the celebrity fanbase.

On April 20, Travis Scott updated his Instagram. Three pictures show the edgy Astroworld rapper posing in front a of a slate-gray Bentley. The pricey vehicle isn’t taking center stage, though. Scott is dressed head-to-toe in Game of Thrones armor. Leathers contrast chainmail finishes and black bouclé fabrics. While hair braids stay true to the “Sicko Mode” singer’s signature look, woven sleeve and waist details make Scott a dead-ringer for the show’s Aegon Targaryen character, also known as Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington.

Anyone wishing to see a close-up of Scott’s outfit should likely view the post’s third image.

The update seems timely given that Season 8 of Game of Thrones recently started airing, That’s not what’s getting fans talking, though. Comments are nearly all regarding the caption. Adding his own spin on the show’s famous houses, the man whose Instagram handle is “flame” has introduced the word to suggest his own “house.” He has also called himself a “lord.” Anyone with their eye on Travis’ relationship with Kylie Jenner will likely have zoomed in on the “husband” to “Goddess K” line. While not fully confirmed, the “K” likely refers to Jenner.

Kylie herself replied to the post twice. “Oh lord Webster!!” she wrote, adding: “Protect my realm.”

Over 17,500 fans had left their views within 14 hours of the post going live. One conversation questioned whether Kylie and Travis are man and wife.

“@tylermhahn husband”

A swift reply challenged this.

“@ciara_connolly_ interesting doesn’t he always call her wifey though?”

@ciara_connolly has a valid point. This high-profile couple has been fueling marriage rumors ever since Kylie took to calling her boyfriend “hubby.” Scott frequently refers to his billionaire girlfriend as “wifey.” Despite Jenner having been spotted in what appears to be an engagement ring, neither party has confirmed a proposal.

The most recent statement regarding marriage came in brief form via Kylie’s Paper magazine interview earlier this year. “I’ll let everybody know,” she said. Speculation has nonetheless remained rife ever since Rolling Stone profiled Scott back in December 2018. His quote regarding marriage has been circulating the digital space ever since.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Replies continue to pour in for Travis’ picture. “HE REALLY DID THAT OMG” may pertain to Scott’s choice of outfit, but it could likewise be echoing the bigger question being posed – namely, is the update code for Kylie and Travis being newlyweds?

In February 2019, the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster turned one. Stormi’s father may be throwing hints that he is now married, but the official status still puts this famous baby as being raised out of wedlock.