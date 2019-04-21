Jennifer Lopez Puts Deep Cleavage On Display, Flashes Nude Bra In Plunging Denim Jumpsuit

JLo flaunted her enviable figure in a chic denim jumpsuit while out with ARod and their blended family.

Jennifer Lopez looked nothing short of stunning as she stepped out for lunch on Saturday. The 49-year-old singer and actress took the plunge in a daring light-blue denim jumpsuit, flaunting her hourglass curves in the form-fitting attire.

Accompanied by her fiancé, 43-year-old former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, JLo cut a radiant, youthful figure in the pale-blue denim outfit – one that gave off a strong spring vibe and boasted a deep neckline, which put her busty assets front and center. Photographed as they strolled hand-in-hand on the street with their blended family in tow, the happy couple looked all loved up and ready for a day of fun.

As always, the “Jenny from the Block” singer turned heads with her choice of wardrobe, showing off her impeccable sense of style by teaming a chambray jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia with Gucci platform sandals and a Hermes bag.

Meanwhile, her husband-to-be opted for a casual outfit, looking dapper in an all-black ensemble. Ever the dutiful fiancé, ARod let his lady shine and chose to step out in a simple black T-shirt and matching trousers.

In a series of photos published yesterday by The Daily Mail, JLo and ARod “looked the image of the perfect modern family, as the to-be-married couple and their blended family cuddled up and laughed together.”

Jennifer Lopez showcases her physique in plunging jumpsuit as she goes hand in hand to lunch with fiance A-Rod and their kids https://t.co/cUZNJKyko2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 21, 2019

Dressed to impress, JLo wore her denim jumpsuit unbuttoned, showcasing a generous expanse of cleavage. The brunette beauty proudly flaunted her buxom curves, flashing her nude bra through her open top.

Her stylish jumpsuit put all of her best assets on display, showcasing both her perky décolletage and endless pins. At the same time, the chic garment was cinched at the waist, drawing attention to JLo’s slender waistline.

“We love the minimal design of this one-piece, which is designed with wide legs for that ’70s aesthetic and comes complete with a tie-waist to cinch in and flatter the figure,” noted The Daily Mail.

For her casual lunch date with her family, Jennifer wore her honey-colored tresses pulled back in a tight bun. She topped off her look with her signature large hoop earrings and slipped on a black leather bracelet.

The gorgeous singer also rocked a pair of mirrored Chanel sunglasses. The rest of her accessories, particularly her gray snakeskin Hermes bag and nude Gucci wedges, beautifully tied her look together, complimenting each other in suave earthy tones.

After her lovely day out with her fiancé and their four children, JLo took to her Instagram page on Sunday to wish her massive following a “happy Easter” and to post an adorable video of ARod and his older daughter, 14-year-old Natasha.

In the short clip, one which Jennifer was excited to share with her nearly 92 million Instagram followers, Alex Rodriguez is playing a ukulele and singing along to the tune of a love ballad. At one point, the camera cuts to Natasha, who is busily working on her laptop. The teenager looks completely unimpressed by her dad’s musical talents, making for a hilarious home video.