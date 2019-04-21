‘One Piece’ Episode 881 Spoilers, Recap: Newest Navy Admiral’s Identity Revealed, Fujitora Angers Akainu

One Piece Episode 881, titled “Going into Action! The Implacable New Fleet Admiral – Sakazuki!”, started with the introduction of the New Marineford being governed by Fleet Admiral Sakazuki. They decided to build the New Marineford since their former headquarters were destroyed during the War of the Bests, which involved Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate and his allies, the Seven Warlords of the Sea, and the entire Navy military forces.

The New Marineford is located at the entrance of the New World. To prepare for the intensifying Great Pirate Era, the World Government build a greater, less impregnable fortress than the previous one. In the first scene at the New Marineford, One Piece Episode 881 showed an angry Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, who learned that Navy Admiral Fujitora showed up at May Geoise.

After the incident at Dressrosa, Fleet Admiral Sakazuki told Navy Admiral Fujitora that he can’t set foot at any Navy base without bringing the heads of Strawhat Pirates Captain Monkey D. Luffy and Heart Pirates Captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Navy Admiral Fujitora still decided to go to Mary Geoise, telling the Navy officers who were trying to send him away that it’s not a Navy base.

One Piece Episode 881 also revealed the identity of the newest Navy Admiral — Ryokugyu. As of now, even in the manga, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to reveal the overall appearance and the devil fruit power of Navy Admiral Ryokugyu. After learning that Navy Admiral Ryokugyu has also arrived at Mary Geoise, Navy Fleet Admiral Sakazuki’s first order is to turn Navy Admiral Fujitora away once he sees him.

One Piece Episode 881 also featured Navy Admiral Kizaru, former Fleet Admiral Sengoku, and their reactions to the new bounty of Luffy. Sengoku taunted Fleet Admiral Sakazuki regarding how difficult his job is. Fleet Admiral Sakazuki got more frustrated and called Sengoku a “semi-retired has-been.” Though he remains committed to the World Government, Sengoku no longer carries any burden, unlike when he held the highest position in the Marines organization.

While Sengoku was looking at the wanted poster, the latest episode of One Piece showed several flashbacks, including how Luffy infiltrated and escaped from Impel Down, where he made several powerful allies. These include “First Son of the Sea” Jinbe, Emporio Ivankov, Inazuma, former Warlord Crocodile, Buggy, Mr. 3, and Bon Clay. With all the things he has done in the past, Sengoku is sensing that Luffy will pull another huge miracle that will shape the Great Pirate Era.