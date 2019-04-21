The Royal Family May Move Meghan And Harry To Africa To Get Them Out Of The Limelight

It’s no secret that there is a rift in the royal family that is constantly covered by the media as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to battle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Now, a new report reveals that Harry and Meghan may be shuttled out of the country in order to put some space between the couples and the cameras — and not just any place. According to Town and Country, the Royals are thinking of sending them all the way to Africa.

“Courtiers have drawn up plans to hand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a major international job that could see them moving abroad after the birth of their child,” said a palace source.

While everything is still in the theoretical stage, “the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa.”

The Royals were also floating the idea of sending the couple to Canada or Australia, according to Page Six,but they nixed the idea because the couple would be so close to American tabloids that it wouldn’t help cool the constant news coverage. Sending the pair to Australia would effectively make them the leaders of their own country and would put them in the center of Australian media. Neither of those ideas would work, because part of the goal, according to the palace source, is to contain Meghan’s popularity as they fear her star could get bigger than Princess Diana’s was.

The insider revealed that Buckingham is concerned that they might not be able to harness the attention that Harry and Meghan attract since having them spend some quiet time at Frogmore Cottage hasn’t achieved that.

According to the source, nothing will be finalized until after Meghan’s baby, which is due any day now, has been delivered and the couple has had time to settle in. A final word probably won’t be made until 2020, but the hope is that a bit of time in a different country will help ease tensions and relieve some of the constant news coverage that follows the pair wherever they go.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to move to AFRICA as palace offers couple new rolehttps://t.co/9ULxP5Aomc pic.twitter.com/Ge43Oy0Ewe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 21, 2019

Palace reporter Richard Palmer said in a tweet that officials aren’t denying the reports, but that everything is speculative at this point.

“Buckingham Palace is not denying a report that officials have discussed sending Harry and Meghan to Africa as a way of capitalising on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth – and of putting further distance between them and the Cambridges,” he wrote, adding, “Buckingham Palace: ‘Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.'”