Roger Stone Is Being Paid To Speak At A Strip Club Amid Financial Crisis

Stone's event at Paper Moon strip club along with the Proud Boys are starting protests in Richmond.

Roger Stone says that as a result of his financial issues, he is taking on paid speaking engagements, including one in Richmond, Virginia. For one event, he’s bringing along the alt-right group, the Proud Boys, which is sparking some controversy in the state capitol.

The Daily Beast says that Stone explains that he is taking paid speaking gigs because he has fallen on hard times, which he says have left him “effectively bankrupt.”

Stone is out on a $250,000 bond after being arrested in his Palm Beach, Florida, home on federal charges related to communications with WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The judge told Stone he is forbidden from discussing the case, but he has been sailing close to the wind in that matter.

Stone and the sometimes violent Proud Boys are appearing at the Paper Moon strip club in Richmond for a meet and greet, but the club’s projects director, Mike Dickinson, says he’s not concerned.

“We have our own security, and Roger Stone’s a professional.”

But Dickinson has gotten into Twitter battles recently with an anonymous Richmond anti-fascist called @TheQueerCrimer, who is against Stone and the Proud Boys coming to town.

“Bringing a fascist f**k magnet into my city is hardly comparable to television. Your actions have consequences.”

Roger Stone denies being a member of the Proud Boys, but has appeared in their videos, and they have posted on his personal Instagram page. Per their charter, to become a fourth-degree Proud Boy, one has to “kick[ing] the crap out of an Antifa.”

Though the Proud Boys continue to deny they were hired by Stone, they have appeared with him each time he goes to court. They call themselves “Western Chauvinists,” and Stone calls himself the same, says The Inquisitr.

In a video on Instagram, Stone confirmed that he is in line with the Proud Boys philosophy.

“I’m a Western chauvinist. I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.”

Stone added that the Proud Boys are a largely “voluntary” security force who come to events to ensure his safety. On Stone’s Instagram page, he included photos and videos of people (and his dog) stating that “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” Some, like Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes, wore T-shirts espousing the same motto, says The Inquisitr.

To raise money for his legal fees, Stone has also been selling signed “Roger Stones,” which are rocks which cost $10.

“I have found, as I’m sure you can see, if people have a choice of giving you $25 or giving you $25 and getting a signed paperweight in return, they’d rather have something they can hold in their hand,” Stone explained.