Uber Passenger Says Driver ‘Dumped’ Her Because She Was On Her Way To Get An Abortion

'It took all of my strength not to start crying but I managed to keep it together by looking out the window and avoiding his gaze.'

An Uber passenger says her driver simply pulled over to the side of the road and made her get out of the vehicle, once he learned she was on her way to a clinic to get an abortion.

As Yahoo Style UK reports, the unidentified New York City woman says she used the Uber app to arrange for a ride from the city to a location about an hour away. Uber does not tell drivers the customers’ specific destinations, but instead only tells them the distance the customer wants to go and a rough estimate of the travel time. The actual destination isn’t revealed until the customer is in the car, confirms that they’ve been picked up, and confirms their destination.

The customer that day, unbeknownst to the driver, was headed to a Planned Parenthood clinic for an appointment to have an abortion. What’s more, as soon as the passenger got into the car and the driver realized where they were going, he began acting strangely, says the Uber user.

“After a few more minutes he asked, ‘are we going to an abortion clinic?’ I was shocked; I had no idea what to say, so I just remained quiet. He then said ‘I know it’s none of my business, but…’ and proceeded to mention something about his wife being pregnant.”

What’s more, she says, the driver kept lecturing her about abortion, telling her how awful it is and describing it in graphic detail.

The woman claims that they drove a few more miles before, without warning, the driver simply pulled over to the side of the road and told her to get out.

What’s more, she says, the driver dropped her off in a rural area she didn’t recognize. He allegedly even told her that she would have a hard time getting an Uber there. She also says the original driver waited about 10-15 minutes, telling her she would take her home if she wanted, but not to the abortion clinic.

Fortunately, with the help of her boyfriend, she was able to figure out where she was and get a cab, and made it to her appointment, albeit an hour late.

The woman has since filed a police report, and has reported the driver to Uber. She says she was told by Uber that the driver has been banned.

At this point it bears noting that the source for this story is a Reddit thread, which means that it is impossible to verify the details.