Rita Ora Goes Bottomless, Licks Her Fingers & Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Lingerie For Sexy Easter Snap

Rita Ora sent temperatures soaring with a pair of torrid photos posted on her Instagram page on Sunday morning.

The gorgeous singer and actress celebrated Easter Sunday by treating her 14.7 million Instagram followers to a couple of sizzling Easter-themed snapshots that seriously turned up the heat on the popular social media platform.

Bright and early this morning, the 28-year-old stunner went online to wish her fans a “happy Easter” and to drop two sweltering snaps of herself enjoying one of the staple goodies that no one should go without on Easter Sunday – a box of chocolate Easter eggs. Posing by the window in what appeared to be incredibly sexy sleeping attire, the Kosovo-born beauty licked her fingers as she savored her chocolaty treats, flaunting her insane body in a pale purple T-shirt and white underwear.

For her festive Instagram update, Rita chose to bare her killer curves, going bottomless before the camera. The “Only Want You” songstress posed for her morning snap in nothing but her T-shirt and skimpy underwear – a pair of barely-there bikini bottoms adorned with a delicate lace overlay.

In keeping with the Easter theme, the blonde bombshell donned white, fuzzy bunny ears, cutting a seductive figure in her scanty-yet-whimsical attire. The photos sent her fans completely wild, garnering more than 173,000 likes in addition to 1,350 comments in less than one hour of being posted.

In the first of the two snapshots, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker was portrayed kneeling down by the window in a very raunchy display. As she looked directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, Rita showed off her incredibly toned abs, strong thighs, and curvy hips, all the while munching on a chocolate Easter egg.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress struck a very provocative pose, flashing her hip tattoo and arching her back to bring her busty assets into focus. However, nothing could draw the eye away from her slender waistline and luscious hips, both of which were sensually accentuated by her tiny bikini bottom.

The second photo saw Rita lounging on the window sill as she posed with a green box of colorful chocolate eggs on her lap. Visibly enjoying her yummy chocolate goods, the “Let Me Love You” singer closed her eyes in delight as she held one of the tasty treats to her lips and clutched an unraveled red wrapped in her other hand.

For her steamy photo shoot, the British vixen highlighted her naturally pretty features with a touch of shimmering pink eyeshadow. Aside from her white-and-pink bunny ears, Rita accessorized with a lavish collection of gold jewelry, which included a sparkling necklace, multiple bracelets, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. She wore her platinum blonde tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks cascade down her shoulders in soft waves.

As expected, Rita’s racy Easter snaps sparked a lot of interest from her Instagram followers. While most of the fans who reached out to the singer in the comments section wished her a happy Easter, others couldn’t help but gush over her smoking-hot look.

“Wowwwww,” read one of the messages.

“So many bad thoughts…” wrote one Instagram user, while another fan quipped, “Suddenly I like Easter.”