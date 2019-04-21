Bethenny Frankel Shows How Amazing 47 Can Look As She Rocks Skimpy Bikini

Bethenny Frankel is showing how amazing 47 can look, with the reality television star turned entrepreneur rocking her bikini body during a family trip to Palm Beach.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram to post a short video of her amazing physique during the trip. The clip of the skimpy swimwear turned up in her Instagram Story, along with some other clips of the vacation. Frankel was on the sun-soaked getaway with boyfriend Paul Bernon and her eight-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

As the Daily Mail noted, Frankel has worked hard to get such a great beach body.

“The tiny blue two-piece showed off her svelte curves, which she has credited, in part, to her yoga training,” the report noted. “For added flare, the top had white ring at the center of the two cups.”

Frankel puts in plenty of work to stay so fit. The Real Housewives star opened up to E! News (via Pop Culture) about her diet and exercise routine. Frankel said she tries to stay active as much as possible and avoids unhealthy foods — for the most part, at least. The 47-year-old said that she does allow herself some indulgences now and then.

“I do eat, I eat French fries, I eat pizza,” Frankel said in response to critics who are wary of how she stays so incredibly thin. “I don’t binge. I don’t get emotional about food the way that I used to and the way that many women do.”

Frankel also gives fans some glimpses of her exercise and diet routines through her social media posts while also leaving some inspirational messages to her followers. The reality star has utilized social media as a platform to push her businesses as well, often showcasing products and sharing deals with her fans.

Frankel has been enjoying life with her beau, opening up about her relationship with the real estate developer and movie producer. Frankel spoke to People magazine about the relationship, calling herself a “lucky gal” for landing Bernon.

Bethenny Frankel that she has found a good balance between work, life, and love — and it helps that Bernon is so good with her daughter.

Frankel and Bernon started dating after the sudden death of her former fiance, Dennis Shields, who died last August of a drug overdose. The pair have grown quite close in the following months, as their weekend trip to Florida shows.