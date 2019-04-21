Brittany Cartwright Goes Glam For Great Gatsby-Themed Bridal Shower And Kentucky Bachelorette Party

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star celebrated with family and friends in her home state ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright is going back in time as a bride-to-be. The Vanderpump Rules star returned to her Kentucky roots for a Great Gatsby-themed bridal shower and “mini bachelorette” held at The Roxy in Lexington, Kentucky, over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Cartwright posted several photos to Instagram to showcase her bridal weekend with family and close friends in her home state. In the photos, the 30-year-old Bravo star appears to have taken inspiration from the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald book The Great Gatsby.

In her Instagram post, Brittany Cartwright is pictured looking glamorous in a white flapper dress with gold sequins, as well as a white fur boa, gloves, pearl necklace, and an embellished headpiece. The bride-to-be is holding a glass of champagne as she stands in front of a marquee that reads “6/29/29,” her wedding day with fiancé Jax Talor.

Cartwright’s Instagram story also features highlights from the bridal bash, which included a party bus, champagne, 1920s-themed cookies, and plenty of dancing as she and her guests partied in flapper dresses and feather headbands.

For Brittany Cartwright’s accompanying “mini bachelorette” party, the guests reportedly scored “team bride” shot glasses as well as some NSFW souvenirs, according to E! Online.

Jax Taylor also shared photos from his bride’s big day. In addition to a snap of Brittany wearing a bridal veil during her “first” bachelorette party, Taylor posted a photo of Brittany holding one of her bridal shower gifts: A handpainted wooden sign that touts the couple’s married name of Cauchi and the year of their wedding.

The Kentucky celebration isn’t the only time Brittany Cartwright will be feted ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor. E! Online reports that Brittany will have a second bridal shower with her Bravo co-stars in Los Angeles and it will be televised for Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules fans have been following Brittany Cartwright’s engagement ever since Jax Taylor proposed to her with a $70,000 engagement ring on the season premiere of the Bravo reality show last year.

The reality TV lovebirds will wed at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. Brittany Cartwright previously revealed why she chose the elegant castle located in her home state as the site her wedding.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” Cartwright told People in December. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.