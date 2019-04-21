Jessica Simpson Spotted On Date Night, Praises ‘Resurfacing’ Of Cheekbones As She Loses Baby Weight

The mom of three stepped out with husband Eric Johnson one month after delivering baby Birdie.

Jessica Simpson flew the coop month after giving birth to her daughter Birdie. The singer and fashion designer was all dressed up and spotted out on a well-deserved date night with husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, just four weeks after giving birth to the couple’s third child, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Simpson, 38, stepped out with her husband of five years in a black, kimono-style dress with floral details and a pair of cheetah print platform heels paired with a coordinating embellished cheetah print bag. The star’s blonde hair was down and in loose waves and she wore smoky eye makeup, while Johnson wore a blue button-up shirt and casual black jeans as the famous couple walked arm in arm en route to their date night destination.

According to The Daily Mail, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson spent the evening at a birthday party in Santa Monica, California.

The new photos mark Jessica Simpson’s first date night with her husband after undergoing a C-section to deliver baby Birdie in March. Simpson and Johnson also have two other children— 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute— so it’s clear they have their hands full at home with three children under seven years old.

Jessica Simpson previewed her date night for fans by posting glamorous selfie a few hours before she hit the town with her man. In the caption to the photo, the mom of three joked over her “resurfacing of cheekbones,” which she attributed to contour products. The post garnered a slew of comments from Simpson’s fans, who noted that she always been beautiful.

Jessica Simpson may be in the process of losing her pregnancy weight, but while she was pregnant with Birdie she had no problem sharing photos of her ever-changing body with fans. Just hours before she delivered Birdie, Simpson posted a bathing suit photo which showed off her very pregnant belly. The star joked that she was in her “Jess-station” period. Many fans commented to praise Simpson for being so “real.”

Jessica Simpson also shared her pregnancy woes with fans before delivering Birdie, who weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds, 13 ounces when she was born. In January, Simpson posted Instagram photos of her swollen feet and she later revealed she surfed from severe sciatica pain. Simpson also battled a three-week bout of bronchitis during her pregnancy. Indeed, the arrival of Birdie was a long road for the star so it’s no wonder she was ready to put on her cheetah print heels for a much-needed night out.