Watch Real Madrid Vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Real Madrid hope to get back on track and finish their La Liga season with a bid for second place as they face a determined Athletic Club Bilbao, who are gunning for a Europa League position.

While Real Madrid are simply hoping to get back on track after a disappointing against Leganes in La Liga last weekend, and have little to play for as they sit securely in third place, per Sky Sports, their Sunday opposition Athletic Club Bilbao are fighting to cap a stunning resurgence this season. After muddling to a 16th-place finish last season, the Basque side are within striking distance not only of a UEFA Europa League place, but with a little luck, even a top-four finish that would put them into the Champions League next season — a place they have not been since 2015, and only twice in their history. But to have a hope of achieving that lofty ambition, they must win Sunday’s match that will live stream from the Bernabéu.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Spanish La Liga showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:145 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, April 21, at the iconic 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the match will start streaming at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. India Standard Time, on Sunday.

When Madrid hired their third head coach of the season in March — bringing back Zinedine Zidane whoo guided the club to back-to-back Champions League titles in 2017 and 2018 — they got off to strong start, winning their first two and appearing to turn around a disappointing season, as Soccerway stats show.

But in their last three matches, all under Zidane, Real Madrid have a 1-1-1 record. At the same time, Bilbao also switched managers back in December, and new boss Gaizka Garitano has engineered a remarkable turnaround, per Fansided, guiding the team to its place just six points behind Sevilla, who now occupy the fourth and final Champions League place.

Real Madrid’s Welsh star Gareth Bale has been linked to a move back to the English Premier League. Juan Manuel Serrano / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao La Liga Round 33 Sunday match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s Sunday featured match stream live for free without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Los Leones match stream live for free.

Loading...

Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 33 showdown. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV has the rights to the live stream of the Madrid Sunday showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.