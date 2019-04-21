Rihanna Flaunts Legs For Days In Thigh-Slit Leather Skirt & Knitted Crop Top

Rihanna is all about body positivity and empowering women – and she always leads by example. The multi-talented artist has won the hearts of her fans many times over with her openness toward embracing her own body type, curves and all, and her relentlessness in helping other women find the strength to do the same.

The Grammy-winning singer, actress, and savvy business woman projects the same candid attitude in whatever she does, both in her art and entrepreneurial endeavors – and her message never fails to inspire. As her nearly 70 million followers on Instagram know all too well, RiRi often takes to the popular social media platform to speak her mind, spread the love, and bare it all in a bid to stay true to herself. While the woman can’t help but ooze magnetism and sex appeal in her Instagram photos, her posts celebrate the beauty within, inspiring women to embrace self-confidence and to let go of their insecurities.

Such was the case of her latest Instagram update, one that garnered more than 1.4 million likes and over 9,000 comments within a few hours of having been posted. On Saturday night, Rihanna treated her fans to a glorious snapshot of herself rocking her “super-boss” attitude as she flaunted her curves in a head-turning brown leather skirt and a stylish black knitted crop top.

The jaw-dropping snap saw Rihanna showing some serious skin with unabashed confidence and zero inhibition. Photographed sitting on a smart-looking chair, the gorgeous singer and fashion icon looked deep in thought as she bent down and stretched out a heavily bejeweled hand, reaching toward the floor.

Showing off her unique sense of style, Rihanna donned a spectacular ankle-length leather skirt, which boasted a dramatic, thigh-high slit. The “Diamonds” songstress proudly showcased her strong, voluptuous thighs in the revealing garment, putting her endless pins on full display.

As Rihanna noted in the caption of her post, the sexy, skin-baring snap was part of a sweltering photo shoot for Vogue Australia. The singer also bared her fabulously toned legs on the cover of the prestigious magazine, as seen in another photo shared to her Instagram platform over the weekend.

For her Vogue cover story, the “Man Down” hitmaker modeled an assortment of daring outfits, slipping into curve-hugging lingerie and wowing her fans with an edgy look that perfectly mirrored her inner fire. The artist unveiled several snaps from her Vogue photo shoot on Instagram, giving her hoards of fans a taste of what they can expect to see in the May issue of the magazine.

In one particular photo, Rihanna put on a very leggy display as she swathed her curves in a nude corset baby-doll from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, nearly spilling out of the cleavage-boosting piece.

In another snapshot, RiRi put her busty assets front and center as she modeled a chartreuse lace bra, unapologetically flaunting her perky décolletage.

More photos from Rihanna’s Vogue Australia spread were published yesterday on the magazine’s website. In a flattering article penned by Vogue to accompany to torrid snaps, the singer was described as “influential, unstoppable, fearless,” and “a natural-born leader.”