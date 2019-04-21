Watch SC Freiburg Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Match Live Online

Borussia Dortmund must win away at 13th-place SC Freiburg to stay in the German Bundesliga title race, with just five games remaining.

With a mere five games remaining on the Bundesliga schedule, Borussia Dortmund risk falling out of the German title race if they fail to overcome 13th-place SC Freiburg on Sunday — a team that recently shocked defending champions and current table-toppers Bayern Munich with a 1-1 draw, as SB Nation reported. After Bayern eked out a 1-0 victory over 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday, Dortmund find themselves four points back of the club that has won a record six straight Bundesliga titles. A win would close them to within a point and make the race viable again, in the match that will live stream from Freiburg.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund Round 30 German Bundesliga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 24,000-seat Schwarzwald-Stadion, in Freiburg, Germany, on Suday, April 21.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can watch the Bundesliga match at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Despite sitting 11 places on the table and 34 points behind Dortmund, Freiburg have been difficult to beat on their home ground, losing only two of their last 10 matches at Schwarzwald-Stadion, with four wins and four draws, including the 1-1 deadlock with Bayern, according to Soccerway.

In fact, Freiburg have held opponents to a draw a total of 11 times in the 2018/2019 season, per Fansided, and if Dortmund fall into that trap, the title race could be over for Dortmund with three points to make up in four matches. Last season, Freiburg held Dortmund to draws in both of their clashes, but this season, Dortmund already hold a 2-0 win over Sunday’s opponents, and have beaten Freiburg 13 times in their most recent 15 games.

English teen sensation Jadon Sancho has tallied 10 goals for Dortmund this season. Lars Baron / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 30 match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Sport-Club Freiburg e.V. vs. Die Schwarzgelben showdown live stream at no charge.

In Germany Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga match live stream. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, while in China, QQ Sports will live stream the match, and the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.