‘World’s Hottest Grandma,’ Gina Stewart, Exposes Bust In Racy Easter Snapshot

As her 143,000 Instagram followers know too well, Gina Stewart is an older woman that isn’t afraid to flaunt everything she’s got for the camera.

On Saturday, Stewart – known as the World’s Hottest Grandma – took to her Instagram account to wish her followers Happy Easter.

The blonde bombshell sizzled in the sultry snapshot as she rocked a red one-piece bathing suit with white trim that zipped up the middle.

Heading toward her 50’s, this Australian born model left little to the imagination as she unzipped her bathing suit down to her navel causing her massive busty bosom to spill out of the top.

With one hand on her hip, she provocatively placed the other on the zipper as she teased the fact that she wasn’t afraid to pull that zipper down further.

The second photo attached to the post featured Gina standing at a slightly different angle while flashing a vibrant pearly white smile as she continued to put nearly all her bare bosom on full display.

In honor of Easter, the Australian beauty announced she was hosting an Easter special on her store offering a 20 percent discount on everything in honor of the holiday. On her Instagram Stories, Gina also revealed she had a new mystery topless photo of herself available for purchase on her website.

Her fans quickly showered the racy snapshot with just shy of 10,000 likes and nearly 300 comments as many wished her Happy Easter as well.

Speechless, most of her followers kept their comments simple with fire and heart emoticons. Some even stuck to single word complements such as “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “mesmerizing.”

According to The Daily Mail, Stewart is currently in hot water with Instagram as she faces the risk of being banned from the social media platform after repeatedly being warned not to post her racy photos.

The media outlet goes on to report Instagram has already removed several of Stewart’s steamy snapshots from her profile wall.

The risk, however, didn’t stop Gina from the decision to strip down and flaunt her curvaceous form while celebrating Easter.

The risk of being banned, however, has caused Stewart to do a lot less stripping on Instagram. Earlier this week, she admitted to The Daily Mail that she was going to be a little more selective with what types of photos she posts on her Instagram profile moving forward as she’s afraid of permanently losing her account.

“I’ve worked so hard to build up my following and I love connecting with my fans on social media. Now I fear I could lose everything,” she continued to explain.

A quick scroll through her profile wall does show Gina wearing skimpy, but less revealing clothing than she was known to wear in her Instagram snapshots in the past.