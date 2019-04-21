Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wants Younes Bendjima Back

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly wants to get back together with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian has been considering rekindling her romance with Younes Bendjima, because she still has feelings for the young model.

“Kourtney and Younes are talking again and she is not going to pretend like she doesn’t still have strong feelings for him because she does,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to reveal that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently got back in touch with her former beau after he left a flirty comment on one of her sexy Instagram photos.

“The whole flirting episode led to the two of them talking again and she told him that she really misses him. She is trying to be this single and independent woman. And she is, to an extent, but at the end of the day Kourtney really does miss him and she is telling her sisters that she needs to get him back,” the insider dished about the reality star’s feelings toward sparking up a romance with Bendjima yet again.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans may remember that Kourtney and Younes dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in August of 2018.

Sources now tell Hollywood Life that Younes Bendjima is regretting how his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended, and would love to get back together with her in the future.

An insider claims that Younes was reminded of the insane chemistry that he shares with Kourtney when they spent time together at her birthday party earlier this week.

Bendjima allegedly misses Kardashian, and believes that he has matured a lot since they last dated. He’s now reportedly hoping that Kourt will give him a second chance to prove he can be the right guy for her. The insider also states that Younes would immediately get back together with the mother-of-three if she showed interest in him.

Meanwhile, Younes wasn’t the only one of Kourtney’s former boyfriends in attendance at her birthday bash on Thursday. Scott Disick, whom Kardashian dated for nearly 10 years, and is the father of her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, was also at the party with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s rumored fling, model and Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, was also spotted at the party to honor the oldest Kardashian sibling.

